Finals Weekend Heats Up in Cairns

As the weather heats up, the competition has gotten more fierce ahead of the Cairns Tennis International #2 Finals this weekend, 14 - 15 October.

The second week of the competition started with a washout Monday impacting qualifying. Despite the rain, the field has pushed through, like the weather, heating up as we head to the pointy end of the tournament.

Emma

Creighton event Tournament Director said, "As we get deeper into the tournament, we have seen more three-set contested matches showcasing the competitiveness of the field.

It's their last chance to get to the final round and make their mark in Cairns."

No. 1 Seed and Quarter Finalist, Omar Jasika took time out of his finals campaign prep to spend some valuable time with the local Junior Development Series FNQ team ahead of their state finals weekend in Rockhampton.

Omar spoke to his career and experience as a junior player, and sent the kids off encouraging a focus on teamwork, "enjoy the journey, it's going to be awesome". Donning the local team shirt, he embraced being part of the team.

The Cairns Tennis International #2 weekend schedule is outlined below with the Order of Play released each night before for specific match scheduling.



Friday, 13 October 2023

From 11am Men's and Women's Singles Quarter Finals and Doubles Semi Finals

Saturday, 14 October 2023

From 11am Women's and Men's Singles Semi Finals and Doubles Finals

Sunday, 15 October 2023

From 11am Women's and Men's Singles Finals from 11am

The Cairns Tennis International is part of the Australian Pro Tour, a series of professional tennis events that bridge junior events and the ATP/WTA Tour, providing an opportunity for players to earn their first world ranking points.

The general public can head along to the Cairns events for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch some of Australia and the world's best up-and-coming talent.

The Cairns Tennis International #1 and #2 Pro Tour events run between 1-15 October 2023 and offers a prize money pool of $100,000 US dollars.

Live Scores Here

Live Streaming Here