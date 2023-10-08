Strong Week of Competition Ending in Injury

Today's Singles Finals saw Ajeet Rai [4] and Destanee Aiava [2] crowned champions at the Cairns Tennis International #1.

Both Final matches were unable to be completed with the Women's a walkover due to a late withdrawal from local favourite Lizette Cabrera [1] with a wrist injury and the Men's facing a retirement from Jeremy Beale also due to injury.

Lizette Cabrera said at the Final's presentation, "Thank you to everyone for organizing the tournament, Paul and Tracey [Horn] do an amazing job every year and I love coming back and I am really sad to be pulling out today. Congratulations to Destanee"

The biggest title of his career, Ajeet Rai reflecting on the week and ahead of the second event said, "It was a good week and I want to use learnings and use the momentum as a bit of a boost, and that's what I am going to do.

Definitely enjoying my time here in Cairns, it's probably my favourite place on the Australian swing."

Cairns Mayor Bob Manning said, "The first week has served up some brilliant tennis, and as we head into the pointy end of the competition, we saw the level lift again.

I think we've seen once again that the Cairns International Tennis Centre is perfect for hosting high quality competition, and I love that so many local youngsters have turned out to check out the action.

Watching these players slog it out on court will only help to inspire them to work harder at their own game; who knows, this tournament could even help unearth the next Lleyton Hewitt or Ash Barty."

Cairns Tennis International #2 qualifying began today with a draw of 48 in each of the Men's and Women's fields. The main draw commences Tuesday with top seeds Destanee Aiava [1] and Omar Jasika [1].

Like the first week, Cairns Tennis International #2 has a prize pool of USD $50,000 and important ranking points up for grabs.

The Cairns Tennis International is part of the Australian Pro Tour, a series of professional tennis events that bridge junior events and the ATP/WTA Tour, providing an opportunity for players to earn their first world ranking points.

The general public can head along to the Cairns events for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch some of Australia and the world's best up-and-coming talent.

The Cairns Tennis International #1 and #2 Pro Tour events run between 1-15 October 2023 and offers a prize money pool of $100,000 US dollars.

2023 Cairns Tennis International #2 Acceptance List

