Cairns Finals Sunday Showdown

Cairns Tennis International #1 sets the stage for an epic showdown on Sunday in the Women's and Men's Singles Finals.

Sunday 8 October marks the pinnacle of the event with Lizette Cabrera [1] and Destanee Aiava [2] hitting the court first at 11 am followed by Ajeet Rai [4] and Jeremy Beale in the Men's.

The week of tennis has seen a main draw of 32 women and 32 men battle it out in the heat of tropical Far North Queensland all vying for a prize pool of USD $50,000 and important ranking points.

Cabrera has shown her resilience, coming into the week as the no. 1 seed and reaching three sets in all her matches throughout the tournament however, making it through to the final as a homegrown Queenslander.

Today's finals for the double's events saw an international field with Japanese duo Yuki Naito and Naho Sato taking out the top spot in the women's and Henrik Wiersholm (USA) with Aussie Kody Pearson in the men's.

Yuki Naito and Naho Sato (JPN) Henrik Wiersholm (USA) and Kody Pearson (NSW)

Tournament Director, Emma Creighton said, "It has been a tough field this week with some upsets with an unseeded player, Jeremy Beale, making the final. Having been a steadfast tour participant he has had a cracking good week.

In contrast to the men, the women's final is made up of the no.1 and 2 seeds, highlighting the unpredictable nature of our sport."

Cairns International Tennis Centre representative, Paul Horn said, "It has been great to see players, officials and spectators alike enjoying the venue with impressive tennis action on display.

Today's doubles were competitive, and we are really looking forward to tomorrow's singles finals."

The Cairns International #1 is part of the Australian Pro Tour, a series of professional tennis events that bridge junior events and the ATP/WTA Tour, providing an opportunity for players to earn their first world ranking points.

The general public can head along to the Cairns events for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch some of Australia and the world's best up-and-coming talent.

The Cairns Tennis International #1 and #2 Pro Tour events runs between 1-15 October 2023 and offers a prize money pool of $100,000 US dollars.

