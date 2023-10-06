National Coach Roadshow Hits Queensland

It's an exciting time for Australian tennis with the recent launch of new look Tennis Hot Shots and Cardio Tennis programs earlier this week. The refreshed programs reflect a new chapter for the sport and come after 12 months of consultation with coaches, parents, kids, players and clubs to ensure these programs appeal to new generations of players and meet the needs of the community for years to come.

Beginning next week, the National Coach Roadshow will hit Queensland to introduce local coach deliverers to the new playful world of tennis. The roadshow will visit 7 locations across Queensland, from the Far-North to the South-East corner, ensuring the Queensland coaching community have ample opportunity to attend. The Roadshow will be facilitated by the Tennis Australia Coach team, consisting of Brett Lennard and Sam Bradshaw, who are both excited to hit the road and connect with the Queensland coaching network.

Tennis Australia Coach Relationship and Education Manager (QLD) Brett Lennard says, "The Roadshow is a great opportunity for coaches to come together and learn about the new programs and how they can implement them locally. Sessions will help educate coaches key updates in the new programs as well as showcase how they can leverage and access online resources to help market and promote them locally, ultimately getting more people playing more often."

The Coach Roadshow will make its way across the state and is free for all coaches to attend. REGISTER HERE.

National Coach Roadshow Schedule