MACKAY TENNIS ASSOCIATION CELEBRATES A SWEET CENTENARY

The Mackay Tennis Association (MTA) is set to celebrate 100 years of tennis in the region on Saturday 9 September, with a Gala Dinner under the stars featuring specials guests Rob Barty (former world No.1 Ash Barty's father), MTA Patron, Mayor Greg Williamson and Member for Mackay Julie-Anne Gilbert to mark the occasion.

Like sugar in Mackay, sport has been an integral part of the community, with the association bringing people together through a shared love of tennis.

From humble beginnings and ant bed courts in 1923, the MTA has evolved over the years, with its biggest transformation in 1978 which saw volunteers and local businesses band together to build the courts and club house that still stand today (some 45 years on).

The region most well known for producing sugar, has also produced its fair share of Australian Champions, with tennis legend Nicole Pratt hailing from a local sugar cane farm in the region. Nicole's tennis journey began in Mackay where she was coached by father George and local coach Alan Harris, before going on to become one of Australia's top juniors, winning the Australian Open Junior Championship in 1991.

Nicole recalls many fond memories from her childhood in Mackay, in particular her junior days where she played in the seniors completion.

"It was challenging playing adults, but no question it motivated me to become better. I also loved the sense of community and how we all came together from around the district for a competitive hit out on a Saturday afternoon".

In addition to a successful junior career, Nicole played on the WTA tour for a number of years, contesting an impressive 18 Australian Opens, as well as representing Australia at two Olympic Games and 20 Fed Cup ties. She reached a career high world ranking of no. 35 in singles and no.18 in doubles and has continued to stay actively involved in the sport as the Women's Coach Lead & Women's Team Coach at Tennis Australia.

On top of notable alumni, the association has had a rich history of Australian players come through the doors with the likes of Margaret Court, Ken Fletcher, John Newcombe, Sam Stosur and Casey Dellacqua having contested local events.

Across the last 100 years, the MTA has succeeded through the dedication and hard work of their members and committee who have quite literally, laid the foundations of the association. This, paired with local community support has ensured that the association has continued to thrive and grow, providing opportunities for players of all ages and abilities to continue enjoying the sport.

When asked what's next for the MTA, President Joyce Wallace said, "re-surfacing all of our courts and getting LED lighting put in, first and foremost! In addition to seeing more people enjoying the game and making lifelong friendships."

Tennis Queensland CEO, Kim Kachel says, "It's wonderful to see the tennis community come together to celebrate such a significant milestone for the association and region."

"100 years is no small feat and we look forward to seeing the Mackay Tennis Association continue to thrive across the next century!"

With 100 years of history and changes, one thing that has remained the same is the pride, integrity and sportsmanship they have in their club, values that will withhold another 100 years.

For those wishing to join in on the 100-year celebrations, tickets to the Gala Dinner can be purchased online HERE. The committee would also love to receive any old photos community members have of the club.

If you are interested in getting involved with the MTA, their doors are always open for locals who have a shared passion for playing the game.

As Joyce says, "You are never too old to learn the greatest game of all."