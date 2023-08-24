Metro Girls Gala Day Returns for a Second Year

The Queensland Tennis Centre is set to come alive on the first day of spring, with the Metro Girls Gala Day returning for a second year of fun for budding young players in the community.

As the tennis world eagerly anticipates the final Grand Slam of the year (US Open), a similar air of enthusiasm is building for the Girls Gala Day with many players inspired by our Queensland athletes competing on the global stage.

Similar to the US Open, the Girls Gala Day is a true celebration of tennis and promises an inclusive atmosphere for girls of all backgrounds and skill levels to connect with fellow players and enjoy a fun day of tennis.

The event will showcase a range of activations for participants to enjoy from engaging on-court activities to face painting stations and colouring-in areas that awaken creativity. The day will also feature special guest appearances from professional tennis players, giving participants the opportunity to learn and connect with their tennis idols.

Chairperson of the Metro Regional Assembly, Jesse Parker says, "It's great to be able to bring this event back to the community for a second year. This initiative not only showcases the power of tennis in fostering camaraderie among girls but also empowers them to believe in their potential both on and off the court."

"The Metro Regional Assembly is committed to growing opportunities for Women and Girls and the Metro Girls Gala Day is a wonderful testament to the positive impact these events have on the growth and development of our region's youth."

More broadly, tennis has continued to make a strong commitment to women and girls, as outlined in the recently launched Tennis Queensland Gender Equity Plan. With the Metro Girls Gala Day being a prime example of tennis' ongoing commitment towards achieving our vision of 'no limits for women and girls on and off the court'.

The Metro Girls Gala Day will take place at the Queensland Tennis Centre (Tennyson, Brisbane) on Friday 1 September from 9.30am. Girls interested in attending can register their attendance here.