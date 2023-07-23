Caloundra to host international tennis stars for Australian Pro Tour Series

International tennis will return to the Sunshine Coast this week with the Caloundra International Pro Tour events kicking off at the Sunshine Coast Tennis Centre from today.

Two consecutive events will run from 23-30 July and 30 July-6 August, providing players with the opportunity to compete for a total prize pool of $60,000 US dollars and valuable ranking points.

Fresh off the plane from Wimbledon's grass courts, Gold Coast's Emerson Jones is the youngest player in the women's draw at just 15 years of age. The talented junior is currently ranked No.19 in the ITF junior rankings and has had a break out year competing in all three junior Grand Slams, most recently making it to the third round of the Wimbledon junior's competition.

On the men's side, Australian Davis Cup Representative and 2020 Australian Open Men's Doubles finalist Luke Saville will contest the main draw. Saville is no stranger to the international tennis world as a former junior Wimbledon and Australian Open Champion.

Caloundra International Tournament Director, Matt Deverson said, "It's great to see the Australian Pro Tour return to Caloundra for a second year."

"This is one of the strongest draws we've seen, with the ranking cut off almost half of what it was for last year's event. This indicates that we should expect to see some highly competitive matches across the fortnight, with such a highly ranked playing group."

The Australian Pro Tour is a collaboration of International Tennis Federation (ITF) women's and men's circuit and is a platform used to introduce tennis players to professional tennis and provide a pathway to the WTA and ATP tours.

Tennis Australia's Pro Tour Manager Fiona Luscombe said, "The Australian Pro Tour is an integral part of the high performance pathway for our emerging athletes.

Being able to host international events such as ITF Pro Tour right here in Australia is so important for providing local athletes and those from across the Asia-Pacific region the opportunity to experience competing at an international level."

Entry to the Caloundra International events are for free, and provide a fantastic opportunity for families, fans and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch Aussies take on some of the world's best up-and-coming talent.

The Caloundra International Pro Tour events will run between 23 July-6 August 2023.

Australian Pro Tour fast facts



The Australian Pro Tour began in 1978

The Australian Pro Tour is an integral platform providing players with pathway opportunities into the ATP and WTA Tours

The Australian Pro Tour provides valuable experience for up-and-coming tennis talents to compete in alongside other Australian Open lead-in events

Top Australian's including Ash Barty, Sam Stosur, Daria Saville, Jason Kubler, Casey Dellacqua, Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jordan Thompson, Lleyton Hewitt and Alicia Molik are some of the players who have competed in Australian Pro Tour events