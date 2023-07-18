Coach Summit Success in Queensland

Partnering with the Queensland Department of Tourism, Innovation, and Sport, the Tennis Queensland coaching community recently came together at the inaugural Regional Business Coach Summit. This three-day event brought together 42 coaches from across the state, offering a unique opportunity for professional development, networking, and workshops both on and off the court.

The Regional Business Coach Summit is important for Queensland's coaching community, serving as a platform for professional growth and development. This event brought together coaches, across every region from various disciplines and backgrounds, allowing them to expand their knowledge and skills. By attending the summit, coaches were able to develop their knowledge and collaborate on a range of relevant industry-specific business topics, which can be directly applied to their own businesses. The Regional Business Coach Summit not only provided a fantastic platform for coaches to learn new ideas and network, but it also showcased some of the amazing work that our coaches are doing in their communities across the state.

The Summit commenced with enthusiasm on Day 1, beginning at the Queensland Tennis Centre. It featured presenters who explored new ways to progress and further develop the industry. It then delved into the challenges coaches face, such as team recruitment and partnerships, with the presenters providing valuable insights for professional development in the tennis industry.

The following day featured a unique experience for the coaches, with 3 club visits to some of the top operators in the region. It began with an engaging game of Pickleball at Mooloolaba Tennis Club, then the coaches progressed to Coolum where they learned how to implement wheelchair tennis players into existing programs. The day finished at Caloundra Tennis Centre, with a presentation on creating internal competitions, and how to maintain strong relationships with local governments.

On Day 3, the Summit concluded at the Mooloolaba Tennis Club, focusing on various aspects of player and business development. This included an on-court player development session, as well as discussing strategies for utilizing Tournament Planner and Leagues Manager. The day concluded with discovering ways to improve coaches' online presence and a closing conversation by the Coach Development team.

Overall, spanning three days proved to be a success with its impressive line-up of presentations, four venue visits across South East Queensland, and fourteen hours' worth of professional development.

Head of Coaching and Player Pathways Sheridan Adams said, "This event came about after conversations with coaches and listening to their desire to have more industry-specific professional development related to their businesses. This culminated in the creation of this inaugural annual event, which has received positive feedback from the coaches involved."

"The private coaches' presentations and the regional coaches' seamless connection throughout the three days were the main highlights for me. The presenters generously shared their practices for the betterment of the sport, which was truly amazing. Additionally, the close bond formed among the regional coaches will undoubtedly lead to future successful collaborations. This connection is invaluable."

The event came to fruition with the collaboration from the Queensland Government, Tennis Queensland, the tennis Regional Assemblies, and the participating coaches. It is a collaboration that has seen a united approach to developing skills and connections from rural, regional, and metro areas of Queensland.

To learn more about the coaching and player pathway, please visit: www.tennis.com.au/qld/queensland-tennis-coaches