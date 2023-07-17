Women and Girls Tennis Weekend Set to Hit the Gold Coast

Get ready Gold Coast locals! Tennis Queensland and the Gold Coast Regional Assembly are serving up the ultimate Women and Girls Tennis Weekend across the coast next month and you're invited!

This game-changing new event is scheduled for 4-6 August 2023 and is set to be a celebration of tennis, providing opportunities for women and girls of all levels to showcase their talent, connect with fellow players and foster a sense of community across the region.

Tennis has made a strong commitment to women and girls, as outlined in the recently launched Tennis Queensland Gender Equity Plan. The Gold Coast Women & Girls Weekend is a prime example of tennis' ongoing commitment and a step towards achieving our vision of 'no limits for women and girls on and off the court'.

The weekend will showcase an action-packed schedule filled with engaging on-court and off-court activities, with something for everyone from amateur to experienced.

The all-girls camp with Lisa Aryes provides an invaluable opportunity for aspiring tennis stars to learn from a former Australian Fed Cup Representative. Adding an interesting twist to the weekend, participants can also enjoy a Beach Tennis experience or can connect with like-minded individuals at a professional networking event.

Tennis Queensland Women and Girls Lead Sunaina Jaswal said, "I am thrilled about the upcoming Gold Coast Women and Girls Weekend. This event is not just about playing tennis but providing a platform for women and girls to showcase their talent and learn about existing pathways both on and off the court in leadership and coaching. It also encourages lifelong friendships and inspires one another to reach new heights."

"We are thankful to the Australian Sports Commission and the Gold Coast Tennis Regional Assembly for your collaboration in helping fund and drive this initiative in the region."

"We have created a schedule that combines competition, learning, and fun, ensuring that every participant has a fantastic time. Get ready for an incredible weekend of tennis on the Gold Coast!"

For more information on the Gold Coast Women and Girls Weekend and how to get involved, please visit: bit.ly/2023-GC-Women-and-Girls-Weekend

FRIDAY 4TH AUGUST 2023 POP Tennis Come and Try Night Hope Island Tennis Club @ Sickle Park