Tennis Investing in Mental Health and Wellbeing

In tennis, mental health and well-being are just as essential as the physical. Tennis Queensland has taken meaningful steps toward prioritising the mental well-being of its affiliate network by partnering with the White Cloud Foundation.

The introduction of this new benefit allows Tennis Queensland affiliates access to state-wide, multi-disciplinary mental healthcare services delivered by a dedicated team of clinicians. The best part? The entire process can be seamlessly conducted through telehealth consultations, allowing affiliates from across Queensland to seek support from the comfort of their homes or any location of their choice.

Tennis Queensland Head of Tennis Development Darren Stoddart said, "Being able to offer the White Cloud Tele-Mental Health service to the Tennis Queensland affiliate network, as well as their families, is important for ensuring that our community is not only keeping physically fit, but mentally fit as well."

"Our tennis community stretches far and wide so simply dialing in from home is beneficial for our affiliates and makes everything easily accessible."

The White Cloud Tele-Mental Health Service was established to provide easier access to the right treatment at the right time to people living with or at risk of developing mental health issues. This team continues to develop modified treatment plans that address a person's specific needs and symptoms and aid them with strategies to better manage their mental and emotional health.

White Cloud Foundation founder, Professor Adam Scott said, "We have assembled a talented team of allied mental health professionals, from social workers to counsellors, exercise physiologists, dieticians, and psychologists to provide tailored, holistic, clinical, and practical care to treat mental wellbeing from multiple fronts."

"This exceptional group of specialists will work together to develop individualised treatment plans to manage symptoms of mental unwellness, reduce risk factors, build resilience, and provide patients with strategies to better manage their mental and emotional health."

This service is available free of charge to all people aged 12 years and above in the Tennis Queensland affiliate community, no matter where you live. All appointments are conducted via phone or video conferencing and there is no need for a GP referral or Mental Health Plan.

To access the service today, please call 07 3155 3456 or visit: whitecloudfoundation.org

For crisis support in Queensland, please call 1300 MH CALL (1300 642 255).