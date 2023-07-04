2023 Rod Laver Junior State Championships Wrap Up

Tuesday 04 July 2023

5 Days | 573 Players | 1,005 Entries | 1,097 Matches | 48 Events | 57 Courts

After an exceptional week of tennis, the 2023 Rod Laver Junior State Championships has come to a close with over 570 players from around the world landing in Brisbane to participate.

The five days of competition had over 1,000 matches played spanning 57 courts across multiple Brisbane venues. Participants from New Zealand, Taiwan, and South Korea representing their nations against our local champs at the event.

The Rod Laver Junior Championships has a storied history, with previous winners including renowned tennis stars such as Ash Barty, the former world No. 1, Samantha Stosur, the 2011 US Open champion, and talented players like Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios.

The event offered up 500 master's points, making it Queensland's largest junior event in terms of both participants and points on offer. The only 500 event in Queensland and provides opportunity for young players to enhance their point race rankings and gain valuable experience.

Among the standout performers of the tournament were Queenslanders Sofia Savic and Lucas Han. Sofia showcased her skill by claiming victory in both the 14U Singles and Doubles events, partnering with the talented Georgia Campion. Lucas took out the top spot by defeating Zachariah Wu from New Zealand in the 14U Boys Final. Sofia and Lucas had previously triumphed in the Rafa Nadal event held the week earlier, cementing their positions as up-and-coming Queensland tennis players.

As the winners of the U14 Tier 1 categories, both Sofia and Luca recieved a wildcard entry into the Hardcourt National Championships joined by fellow Queenslander, Vivaan Nehra after taking out the U12 Boys Tier 1 category.

Congratulations to all competitors, winners, and finalists.

See the results of the tournament below.

2023 RESULTS

WINNERSFINALISTS
10U Boys Green Ball SinglesLiam HowardYihan Liu
10U Girls Green Ball SinglesLauren KhooIsabella Zhao
10U Boys Green Ball DoublesLiam Howard & Tyson WalkMaxwell Bennett & Daniel Jacob
10U Girls Green Ball DoublesAyla Hassan & Taona MashayaStacey Yang & Isabella Zhao
12U Boys Singles Tier 1Vivaan NehraSebastian Lavorato
12U Boys Singles Tier 2George Swinton-RobertsonNorbert Myslek
12U Boys Singles Tier 3Tiger WangChirag Pateelu
12U Boys Singles Tier 4Maxim YelkhovskyRyder Wu
12U Girls Singles Tier 1Ke-Chieh HsuAliyah Daly
12U Girls Singles Tier 2Chyna Jiang-SimpsonCharlize Cashmore
12U Boys Doubles Tier 1Parth Chitroda & Sarvin Dev MahadavanVivaan Nehra & William Wang
12U Boys Doubles Tier 2Sam James & Aaron ZhaoNoah Jones & Kai Warner
12U Girls DoublesYun-Ti Chu & Ke-Chieh HsuIsabel Cairns & Addison Franklin
14U Boys Singles Tier 1Lucas HanZachariah Wu
14U Boys Singles Tier 2Luka AzirovicDamien Mardanus-Budiono
14U Boys Singles Tier 3William DrainRahul Karunaratne
14U Boys Singles Tier 4Eshaan ChandranNoah Piperidis
14U Girls Singles Tier 1Sofia SavicJessica Fernandez
14U Girls Singles Tier 2Laylah ShawcrossMontana Johnson
14U Boys Doubles Tier 1Scott Hong & Joseph X. ZhangJason Chu & Oliver Hak
14U Boys Doubles Tier 2Kojiro Leek & Ray XuEshaan Chandran & Noah Davies
14U Girls DoublesGeorgia Campion & Sofia SavicJia Shah & Zyphveronee Te Kahu
16U Boys Singles Tier 1Dongjae KimHarry Forsyth
16U Boys Singles Tier 2Angus CookHo Hur
16U Boys Singles Tier 3Mitchell EllemEmbert Su
16U Girls Singles Tier 1Acalia ShamimGrace Cadwallader
16U Boys DoublesHarry Forsyth & Tristan McintoshAryav Bhawan & Lucas Evans
16U Girls DoublesSavannah James & Seohyeon LeeSimone Cameron & Kaelah-Anne Pham

 