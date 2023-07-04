2023 Rod Laver Junior State Championships Wrap Up

5 Days | 573 Players | 1,005 Entries | 1,097 Matches | 48 Events | 57 Courts
After an exceptional week of tennis, the 2023 Rod Laver Junior State Championships has come to a close with over 570 players from around the world landing in Brisbane to participate.
The five days of competition had over 1,000 matches played spanning 57 courts across multiple Brisbane venues. Participants from New Zealand, Taiwan, and South Korea representing their nations against our local champs at the event.
The Rod Laver Junior Championships has a storied history, with previous winners including renowned tennis stars such as Ash Barty, the former world No. 1, Samantha Stosur, the 2011 US Open champion, and talented players like Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios.
The event offered up 500 master's points, making it Queensland's largest junior event in terms of both participants and points on offer. The only 500 event in Queensland and provides opportunity for young players to enhance their point race rankings and gain valuable experience.
Among the standout performers of the tournament were Queenslanders Sofia Savic and Lucas Han. Sofia showcased her skill by claiming victory in both the 14U Singles and Doubles events, partnering with the talented Georgia Campion. Lucas took out the top spot by defeating Zachariah Wu from New Zealand in the 14U Boys Final. Sofia and Lucas had previously triumphed in the Rafa Nadal event held the week earlier, cementing their positions as up-and-coming Queensland tennis players.
As the winners of the U14 Tier 1 categories, both Sofia and Luca recieved a wildcard entry into the Hardcourt National Championships joined by fellow Queenslander, Vivaan Nehra after taking out the U12 Boys Tier 1 category.
Congratulations to all competitors, winners, and finalists.
See the results of the tournament below.
2023 RESULTS
|WINNERS
|FINALISTS
|10U Boys Green Ball Singles
|Liam Howard
|Yihan Liu
|10U Girls Green Ball Singles
|Lauren Khoo
|Isabella Zhao
|10U Boys Green Ball Doubles
|Liam Howard & Tyson Walk
|Maxwell Bennett & Daniel Jacob
|10U Girls Green Ball Doubles
|Ayla Hassan & Taona Mashaya
|Stacey Yang & Isabella Zhao
|12U Boys Singles Tier 1
|Vivaan Nehra
|Sebastian Lavorato
|12U Boys Singles Tier 2
|George Swinton-Robertson
|Norbert Myslek
|12U Boys Singles Tier 3
|Tiger Wang
|Chirag Pateelu
|12U Boys Singles Tier 4
|Maxim Yelkhovsky
|Ryder Wu
|12U Girls Singles Tier 1
|Ke-Chieh Hsu
|Aliyah Daly
|12U Girls Singles Tier 2
|Chyna Jiang-Simpson
|Charlize Cashmore
|12U Boys Doubles Tier 1
|Parth Chitroda & Sarvin Dev Mahadavan
|Vivaan Nehra & William Wang
|12U Boys Doubles Tier 2
|Sam James & Aaron Zhao
|Noah Jones & Kai Warner
|12U Girls Doubles
|Yun-Ti Chu & Ke-Chieh Hsu
|Isabel Cairns & Addison Franklin
|14U Boys Singles Tier 1
|Lucas Han
|Zachariah Wu
|14U Boys Singles Tier 2
|Luka Azirovic
|Damien Mardanus-Budiono
|14U Boys Singles Tier 3
|William Drain
|Rahul Karunaratne
|14U Boys Singles Tier 4
|Eshaan Chandran
|Noah Piperidis
|14U Girls Singles Tier 1
|Sofia Savic
|Jessica Fernandez
|14U Girls Singles Tier 2
|Laylah Shawcross
|Montana Johnson
|14U Boys Doubles Tier 1
|Scott Hong & Joseph X. Zhang
|Jason Chu & Oliver Hak
|14U Boys Doubles Tier 2
|Kojiro Leek & Ray Xu
|Eshaan Chandran & Noah Davies
|14U Girls Doubles
|Georgia Campion & Sofia Savic
|Jia Shah & Zyphveronee Te Kahu
|16U Boys Singles Tier 1
|Dongjae Kim
|Harry Forsyth
|16U Boys Singles Tier 2
|Angus Cook
|Ho Hur
|16U Boys Singles Tier 3
|Mitchell Ellem
|Embert Su
|16U Girls Singles Tier 1
|Acalia Shamim
|Grace Cadwallader
|16U Boys Doubles
|Harry Forsyth & Tristan Mcintosh
|Aryav Bhawan & Lucas Evans
|16U Girls Doubles
|Savannah James & Seohyeon Lee
|Simone Cameron & Kaelah-Anne Pham