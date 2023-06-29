5 days | 36 Courts | 239 Players | 338 Matches

The 2023 Queensland Open has come to a close after an impressive week of competition. Being Queensland's largest Open tennis event attracted participants from all corners of Australia and abroad, firmly establishing itself on the Queensland Competitive Play calendar.

As one of only six $20,000 Signature events held throughout Australia, the Queensland Open is an important tournament for tennis players. Competing for not only glory but also the opportunity to earn prize money and qualification for the $30,000 Australian Progress Series Masters held in December.

The Queensland Open saw a great mix of talent, with outstanding performances by Queenslanders Jack Moore and Finn Mcnamara, who triumphed in the Men's Tier 1 Doubles event, going through the competition unseeded and proving their calibre against tough opponents. In the Women's Tier 1 Singles, Nithesa Selvaraj went through the tournament unseeded showcasing a great tennis performance and coming incredibly close to claiming the title as a finalist .

Tier 1 Singles Champions were rewarded for their efforts, receiving Wild Cards into the Main Draw of the upcoming Caloundra Pro Tour Event. Finalist, Nithesa Selvaraj also earned a wildcard entry into the Caloundra Pro Tour Qualifying for her impressive run in the tournament.

Congratulations to all competitors, winners, and finalists.

See below for results or visit here.

RESULTS