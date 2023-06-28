Pride in Brisbane Tennis

Tennis is proud to be a match for all and here in Queensland, we are fortunate to have the likes of Team Brisbane Tennis in the community celebrating this each and every day. Team Brisbane Tennis are Brisbane's largest LGBTQIA+ tennis group that actively facilitates a diverse calendar of social tennis and tournaments across the year for players of any gender, sexuality, ability, and background.

Originally established as a social doubles group, the team have evolved across the years to continue providing the best playing opportunities for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Most notably, the team have significantly grown the calibre of their events with the upcoming Brisbane Open (formerly BrisVegas) one of the most highly anticipated events in the calendar.

The event is sanctioned by the Gay and Lesbian Tennis Alliance (GLTA), who is the governing body for LGBTQIA+ tennis. The GLTA have a set of rules and aspirations for sanctioned events that hosts agree to uphold, giving certainty to players that they're playing in a safe and inclusive environment.

GLTA CEO, Rowen D'Souza says, "The beautiful thing about the GLTA tournaments is that it gives us a place to play tennis in a way that we dreamt off as kids, that we maybe thought we weren't deserving off."

"It's really, really important that we get as many diverse people along to these tournaments."

"We want people to know that everyone can play and that it's providing visibility for our community."

The Brisbane Open, along with other GLTA events across Australia, presents a unique opportunity for individuals to not only engage with a diverse community but also become part of a global tennis community, offering participation at all levels.

The event which has been running for the last five years has continued to grow and attract players from far and wide, as well as a variety of sponsorships to amplify the event. This year is set to be bigger and better than ever with the team receiving 'Masters' level recognition (one of ten Master's events in the GLTA calendar).

Team Brisbane Tennis Treasurer, Luke Topp says, "Team Brisbane Tennis plays a vital role within the LGBTQIA+ tennis community here in Brisbane. "

"These events are not only fantastic playing opportunities but also serve as platforms for fostering inclusivity and promoting the sport among LGBTQIA+ individuals."

"In our modern world, it is all too common to feel conflicted about one's identity and sense of belonging."

"Being an all-inclusive organisation, we welcome individuals from all walks of life, including allies who actively participate in our social events and club championships. Ultimately, our collective passion for tennis unites us, transcending differences in sexuality or gender. We strive to cultivate an atmosphere that is both welcoming and competitive, providing a platform for individuals to thrive and enjoy the sport they love."

The Brisbane Open begins on 14 July, running until 16 July at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Tennyson, Brisbane.

Brisbane Open 2023 GLTA Masters Series

WHEN | 14-16 July 2023

WHERE | Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane

REGISTER | Interested in playing? Register HERE - Registrations close 2 July 2023

