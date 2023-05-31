$2.2 million second serve for school tennis courts

A $2.2 million three-year agreement to extend Queensland's Tennis in State Schools Initiative (TISSI) was today announced by Education Minister Grace Grace and Tennis Queensland CEO Anthony White.

The partnership aims to provide improved tennis facilities at Queensland state schools, and give tennis enthusiasts from the wider community greater access to those facilities.

The announcement was made at Daisy Hill State School, where Member for Springwood Minister Mick de Brenni and Minister Grace officially opened the new and refurbished facilities funded by the TISSI partnership.

They were joined by Tennis Queensland CEO Anthony White and top ranked Australian tennis players in the intellectual impairment category Archie Graham and Mitch James, who leave tomorrow to represent Team Australia at the Virtus Global Games in France.

Expressions of Interest for the new agreement's initial round of funding are now open to all Queensland State Schools, and will close in mid-August. The initiative will consider a range of proposals, including new courts, improvements to existing courts, and repairs of existing tennis facilities.

Minister for Education Grace Grace said, "I'm delighted we are extending the Tennis in State Schools Initiative and thank Tennis Queensland, supported by Tennis Australia, for its ongoing support to keep students and the wider community healthy and active.

"Our initial $1.5 million agreement has provided new and upgraded courts for 12 state schools, and this additional $2.2 million is going to benefit even more students and their communities.

"It was exciting to see a sample of what has already been achieved here today with the new and upgraded courts at Daisy Hill State School, and an honour to meet two of Australia's elite, top ranking tennis players, Archie Graham and Mitch James.

"I wish them the very best of luck as they head off to the Virtus Global Games tomorrow!"

Tennis Queensland Chief Executive Officer Anthony White said, "The TISSI program is a wonderful partnership between the Department of Education and Tennis Queensland.

"It provides children all over Queensland with access to new and upgraded tennis courts so they can learn to play tennis - a true sport for life.

"The initiative also improves accessibility to tennis courts, broadening community use of the upgraded facilities, which is something we are incredibly proud to be a part of."

Applications for the 2022-23 funding round are now open, closing at 5pm Monday 14 August 2023.

Successful schools will receive 75% of the project costs from the Palaszczuk Government and Tennis Queensland, with 25% to be met by the school. Once the facilities have been upgraded, they will be available for community use, with Tennis Queensland providing insurance cover for the facilities if the school is affiliated with it. Schools can find out more information about the initiative and apply via the Department of Education's One Portal intranet site.

