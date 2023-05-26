Former Fed Cup Representative Lisa Ayres set to deliver Regional All Girls Camps across Queensland

Lisa Ayres has been in and around tennis her whole life. From starting her career as a professional tennis player, reaching the highs of representing Australia at the Fed Cup, to now working in high-performance coaching for the past 11 years, she is set to embark on a new challenge as she coaches her first Regional All Girls Camps across Queensland in the coming months.

For Lisa, developing the confidence of participants is key to the camp's success.

"I like to try and make the camp very inclusive for everyone. We have a lot of fun and try to take the girls out of their comfort zone whilst building on new skills and learning how capable they are. We are trying to build their confidence in themselves and belief in themselves that they can do and achieve anything," Lisa said.

Lisa will also work with the participants in an off-court capacity, with activities that focus on the theme of bravery.

The Regional All Girls camps will provide an opportunity for girls playing competitively to train and develop together in a fun, safe environment at their local club or venue, and are specifically tailored to meet the needs of the participants.

High Performance Coach Lisa Ayres will work with regional coaches to help with retaining young girls in tennis and supporting them with both on and off court development.

Wherever possible, the coaches recruited will be women to provide role models for the young girls.

"Having an all-girls camp is great because I feel like you can really build on the girls' confidence and self-esteem without them sometimes feeling overshadowed by the boys."

"Girls generally love being in a team environment with their friends. When you have opportunities like this you get to build on their confidence, and it builds character," Lisa said.

"This camp is based around bravery so we will be talking a lot about what is brave and what does it look like. I try to make the discussion very open and relaxed and talk about my own experiences.

"I talk a little bit about my tennis journey and have the girls ask any questions if they feel like they want too."

The camps are key to Tennis' Women and Girls Strategy and the strategic priority Play - which focuses on enriching the playing experience for girls.

UPCOMING DATES



June 3, Sunshine Coast | REGISTER HERE

August 5, Gold Coast | STAY TUNED, MORE INFORMATION COMING SOON