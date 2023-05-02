Tennis Queensland CEO Succession

It is with sadness that I announce our Tennis Queensland CEO, Anthony White, has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons. Anthony has committed to staying on in the role until July 17 when he will be succeeded by Mr Kim Kachel, who is currently the CEO of Tennis ACT.

Kim brings with him more than 6 years of experience as CEO of Tennis ACT, where he engineered and delivered a strong revenue diversification strategy and financial turnaround. He has a comprehensive understanding of tennis pathways, initially as a junior player (following a strong junior career Kim attained a full scholarship to play Division 1 college tennis in the USA) and later as a talent and high-performance coach with Tennis Australia. In addition, while at the ACT, he was also the Tournament Director of numerous Pro Tour events including six ATP Challenger events. Kim applied and was shortlisted for the Tennis Queensland CEO role in March 2022 and when Anthony shared his difficult decision, the Board acted swiftly to ensure his relocation to Queensland.

While the Board is extremely excited by Kim's impending arrival, we would also like to acknowledge the enormous change that Anthony has driven. Anthony took over the role following a period of disruption and has provided clarity, unity, and direction. His work will continue after Kim's arrival (in an advisory capacity) to ensure the best possible handover and outcomes for tennis in Queensland.

Yours sincerely,

Jane Prentice

Tennis Queensland, Chairperson