Collaboration Proves Key in the Capra

The 2023 Capra Series kicked off this month with the Aussie Gold Rockhampton Open Age, hitting off the busy Easter tennis event period.

This was the first event in a series of four regional Opens across the Capricorn Coast that has a bonus of $6,000 for the series race to King and Queen of the Capra.

The next event in the series heads to Mackay from 12 May then Gladstone and ends in Emerald to determine the King and Queen.

Aussie Gold Natural Spring Water has partnered with the series to encourage players in regional Queensland to support local clubs and showcase our talent.

Tennis Queensland Head of Competitive Play, Emma Creighton said, "it is fantastic to see the series grow on last year's success, expanding to four events this year with the addition of the Emerald final."

"The local operators have really stepped it up bringing on a great local sponsor and growing our game from the grassroots. The prize money brought in great talent from across the country showcasing that Tennis can be a team sport with so many deliverers working together to create valuable playing opportunities in the region."

Capra Series spokesperson Steven Merker was impressed with the Rockhampton turnout of 189 participants saying, "It is important we work together with other regional clubs to keep the competitive spirit thriving across central Queensland."

"Central Queensland has a rich history of tennis talent and operators of the Capra Series all aim to continue this tradition to providing competitive play opportunities for our upcoming talent."

Entries are now open to join the Capra Series race with three more events on the 2023 calendar, spectators are encouraged to all of the Capra Series events:

Mackay 12-14 May, 2023 O10K J125 Champion Engineering Mid North Open: Enter Here

Gladstone 2-4 June, 2023 O10K J125 Gladstone Open Age: Entries Open 22 April

Emerald 25 - 27 August, Emerald Open Age: Entries will open closer to the event

Full event results for the Aussie Gold Rockhampton Open Age here.