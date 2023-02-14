The Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup (TQPSC) kicked off 2023, with over 1,200 school students from 85 Queensland schools participating in three tiers of modified Tennis Hot Shots (red, orange, and green ball). They began competing at regional trials before meeting at the 2023 TQPSC State Finals held at the United Cup in Brisbane.
The Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup (previously Brisbane International Schools Challenge) is a mixed-team tennis competition open to all schools within Queensland. Every school has the opportunity to nominate teams at Regional Qualification events with the winners of each tie invited to compete at the State Final held at the Brisbane Tennis.
The competition ran in three different categories:
- Red Ball which involves students in Year 4 and below. Red Ball is an entry-level competition that encourages participation and is a great starting point for all students.
- Orange Ball involves students in Year 5 and below.
- Green Ball involves students in Year 6 and below.
The Queensland Tennis Centre also hosted several grassroots events across the United Cup with the Road to Brisbane, State League, and TQPSC Finals all adding to the atmosphere of the inaugural event.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 impacts students and teachers alike were thrilled to have the competition back.
Tennis Queensland CEO, Anthony White said, "it's always fantastic to see schools come together for tennis but this event was a little more memorable than most. The kids got a chance to play alongside the world's best at the United Cup and after such a long period of time without a major event in Queensland, the accompanying playing opportunity was very special."
Great results were shown across the board of the schools Cup with Sheldon College, St Andrew's Anglican College, and Brisbane Boys College crowned winners of the 2023 Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup State Finals.
See full results below from the 2023 event with planning for the 2024 Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup underway.
To learn more about the Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup, please visit https://www.tennis.com.au/qld/schools/school-leagues/tqpsc
RESULTS
GREEN BALL
Champions - Sheldon College
Runners-Up - Brookfield State School
ORANGE BALL
Champions - Brisbane Boys College
Runners-Up - Caningeraba State School
RED BALL (GIRLS ONLY)
Champions - Sheldon College
Runners-Up - St Vincent's Primary School, Gold Coast
RED BALL (MIXED DIVISION)
Champions - St Andrew's Anglican College, Sunshine Coast
Runners-Up - Brookfield State School
Congratulations to all State Finalists who participated:
Brookfield State School
Agnes Waters State School
Brisbane Boys College
Brookfield State School
Caningeraba State School
Fig Tree Pocket State School
Gladstone West State School
John Paul College
Kelvin Grove State College
Matthew Flinders Anglican School
Mitchelton State School
Samford State School
Sheldon College
Somerset College
Somerville House
St Andrew's Anglican College
St John's Catholic School Roma
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Biloela
St Luke's Anglican School Bundaberg
St Vincent's Primary School
Sunshine Coast Grammar School
The Southport School
Tinana State School
Toowoomba Anglican School
Toowoomba Grammar School
Trinity College Gladstone