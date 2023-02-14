The Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup (TQPSC) kicked off 2023, with over 1,200 school students from 85 Queensland schools participating in three tiers of modified Tennis Hot Shots (red, orange, and green ball). They began competing at regional trials before meeting at the 2023 TQPSC State Finals held at the United Cup in Brisbane.

The Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup (previously Brisbane International Schools Challenge) is a mixed-team tennis competition open to all schools within Queensland. Every school has the opportunity to nominate teams at Regional Qualification events with the winners of each tie invited to compete at the State Final held at the Brisbane Tennis.

The competition ran in three different categories:



Red Ball which involves students in Year 4 and below. Red Ball is an entry-level competition that encourages participation and is a great starting point for all students.

Orange Ball involves students in Year 5 and below.

Green Ball involves students in Year 6 and below.

The Queensland Tennis Centre also hosted several grassroots events across the United Cup with the Road to Brisbane, State League, and TQPSC Finals all adding to the atmosphere of the inaugural event.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 impacts students and teachers alike were thrilled to have the competition back.

Tennis Queensland CEO, Anthony White said, "it's always fantastic to see schools come together for tennis but this event was a little more memorable than most. The kids got a chance to play alongside the world's best at the United Cup and after such a long period of time without a major event in Queensland, the accompanying playing opportunity was very special."

Great results were shown across the board of the schools Cup with Sheldon College, St Andrew's Anglican College, and Brisbane Boys College crowned winners of the 2023 Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup State Finals.

See full results below from the 2023 event with planning for the 2024 Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup underway.

To learn more about the Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup, please visit https://www.tennis.com.au/qld/schools/school-leagues/tqpsc

RESULTS

GREEN BALL

Champions - Sheldon College

Runners-Up - Brookfield State School

ORANGE BALL

Champions - Brisbane Boys College

Runners-Up - Caningeraba State School

RED BALL (GIRLS ONLY)

Champions - Sheldon College

Runners-Up - St Vincent's Primary School, Gold Coast

RED BALL (MIXED DIVISION)

Champions - St Andrew's Anglican College, Sunshine Coast

Runners-Up - Brookfield State School

Congratulations to all State Finalists who participated:

Brookfield State School

Agnes Waters State School

Brisbane Boys College

Caningeraba State School

Fig Tree Pocket State School

Gladstone West State School

John Paul College

Kelvin Grove State College

Matthew Flinders Anglican School

Mitchelton State School

Samford State School

Sheldon College

Somerset College

Somerville House

St Andrew's Anglican College

St John's Catholic School Roma

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Biloela

St Luke's Anglican School Bundaberg

St Vincent's Primary School

Sunshine Coast Grammar School

The Southport School

Tinana State School

Toowoomba Anglican School

Toowoomba Grammar School

Trinity College Gladstone