2023 Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup State Finals

Tuesday 14 February 2023
2023 TQPSC State Finals.png

The Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup (TQPSC) kicked off 2023, with over 1,200 school students from 85 Queensland schools participating in three tiers of modified Tennis Hot Shots (red, orange, and green ball). They began competing at regional trials before meeting at the 2023 TQPSC State Finals held at the United Cup in Brisbane.

The Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup (previously Brisbane International Schools Challenge) is a mixed-team tennis competition open to all schools within Queensland. Every school has the opportunity to nominate teams at Regional Qualification events with the winners of each tie invited to compete at the State Final held at the Brisbane Tennis.

The competition ran in three different categories:


    • Red Ball which involves students in Year 4 and below. Red Ball is an entry-level competition that encourages participation and is a great starting point for all students.

    • Orange Ball involves students in Year 5 and below.

    • Green Ball involves students in Year 6 and below.


    The Queensland Tennis Centre also hosted several grassroots events across the United Cup with the Road to Brisbane, State League, and TQPSC Finals all adding to the atmosphere of the inaugural event.

    After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 impacts students and teachers alike were thrilled to have the competition back.

    Tennis Queensland CEO, Anthony White said, "it's always fantastic to see schools come together for tennis but this event was a little more memorable than most. The kids got a chance to play alongside the world's best at the United Cup and after such a long period of time without a major event in Queensland, the accompanying playing opportunity was very special."

    Great results were shown across the board of the schools Cup with Sheldon College, St Andrew's Anglican College, and Brisbane Boys College crowned winners of the 2023 Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup State Finals.

    See full results below from the 2023 event with planning for the 2024 Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup underway.

    To learn more about the Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup, please visit https://www.tennis.com.au/qld/schools/school-leagues/tqpsc

    RESULTS

    GREEN BALL

    Champions - Sheldon College

    Runners-Up - Brookfield State School

    ORANGE BALL

    Champions - Brisbane Boys College

    Runners-Up - Caningeraba State School

    RED BALL (GIRLS ONLY)

    Champions - Sheldon College

    Runners-Up - St Vincent's Primary School, Gold Coast

    RED BALL (MIXED DIVISION)

    Champions - St Andrew's Anglican College, Sunshine Coast

    Runners-Up - Brookfield State School

    Congratulations to all State Finalists who participated:

    Brookfield State School

    Agnes Waters State School

    Brisbane Boys College

    Caningeraba State School

    Fig Tree Pocket State School

    Gladstone West State School

    John Paul College

    Kelvin Grove State College

    Matthew Flinders Anglican School

    Mitchelton State School

    Samford State School

    Sheldon College

    Somerset College

    Somerville House

    St Andrew's Anglican College

    St John's Catholic School Roma

    St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Biloela

    St Luke's Anglican School Bundaberg

    St Vincent's Primary School

    Sunshine Coast Grammar School

    The Southport School

    Tinana State School

    Toowoomba Anglican School

    Toowoomba Grammar School

    Trinity College Gladstone