2023 Australian Open Players with Intellectual Impairments (PWII) International

The first-ever International Inclusion Championships featuring Players with Intellectual Impairments (PWII) and Deaf Hard of Hearing (DHoH) Tournaments was recently held across the final three days of the Australian Open, which saw the best players from around the world touch down in Melbourne for an exciting few days of tennis!

Over 40 players from across 14 countries competed at the event, with Queenslanders Archie Graham, Mitchell James and Breanna Tunny representing #TeamQLD.

Queenslander Archie Graham was in Championship form against a strong international contingent, taking out the AO PWII Men's Singles and Doubles. Fellow Queenslander Breanna Tunny was also in solid form, taking home the runners-up title in the AO PWII Women's Doubles competition.

Tournament Director Jennifer Johnson said, "the event has continued to go from strength to strength with the expansion of the draw to include international competitors, attracting a high caliber of tennis."'

"This growth in opportunities for Players with Intellectual Impairments is reflective of the appetite for competitive playing opportunities both locally and internationally."

"It is great to see our Aussie players not only competing at the highest levels of the game but also giving back to the community through coaching and mentoring up and coming PWII juniors throughout the year."

Congratulations to all competitors, especially our #TeamQLD players!

PWII FINALS RESULTS (Friday 27 - Sunday 29 January)

