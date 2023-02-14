2023 Australian Open Players with Intellectual Impairments (PWII) International

Tuesday 14 February 2023
The first-ever International Inclusion Championships featuring Players with Intellectual Impairments (PWII) and Deaf Hard of Hearing (DHoH) Tournaments was recently held across the final three days of the Australian Open, which saw the best players from around the world touch down in Melbourne for an exciting few days of tennis!

Over 40 players from across 14 countries competed at the event, with Queenslanders Archie Graham, Mitchell James and Breanna Tunny representing #TeamQLD.

Queenslander Archie Graham was in Championship form against a strong international contingent, taking out the AO PWII Men's Singles and Doubles. Fellow Queenslander Breanna Tunny was also in solid form, taking home the runners-up title in the AO PWII Women's Doubles competition.

Tournament Director Jennifer Johnson said, "the event has continued to go from strength to strength with the expansion of the draw to include international competitors, attracting a high caliber of tennis."'

"This growth in opportunities for Players with Intellectual Impairments is reflective of the appetite for competitive playing opportunities both locally and internationally."

"It is great to see our Aussie players not only competing at the highest levels of the game but also giving back to the community through coaching and mentoring up and coming PWII juniors throughout the year."

Congratulations to all competitors, especially our #TeamQLD players!

PWII FINALS RESULTS (Friday 27 - Sunday 29 January)



Men's Singles
1Archie Graham [2] - #TeamQLD
2Fabrice Higgins [1]
3Oliver Beadle
4Mitchell James - #TeamQLD

 


Women's Singles
1Anna Mcbride [1]
2Hanne Laveryson [2]
3Kelly Wren
4Carla Lenarduzzi

 


Men's Doubles
1Archie Graham - #TeamQLDDamian Phillips
2Luke BarkerFabrice Higgins
3Oliver BeadleMitchell James - #TeamQLD

 


Women's Doubles
1Anna McbrideAndriana Petrakis
2Hanne LaverysonBreanna Tunny - #TeamQLD
3Carla LenarduzziKelly Wren