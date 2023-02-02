Tennis Queensland Launch Gender Equity Plan

Tennis Queensland has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving gender equality in the sport and open more doors for women and girls to participate in tennis with the launch of its Gender Equity Plan (2022 - 2024).

Tennis Queensland aims to create opportunities for women and girls both on and off the court and to become leaders in gender equality through its governance structures.

The launch of Tennis Queensland's Gender Equity Plan plan is an important first step in Tennis Australia's Women and Girls Strategy to see all eight-member associations with nationally aligned Women and Girls plans.

Reflecting Tennis Australia's Women and Girls Strategy, the plan is underpinned by three strategic priorities, Lead: Drive accountability, Influence: Create an equal voice and Play: Enrich playing experiences.

Tennis Queensland CEO Anthony White says, "Tennis has an underrepresentation of women playing, administrating and coaching our sport. The Tennis Queensland Gender Equity Plan takes into consideration barriers for women and girls to participate in tennis and introduces an action plan to address gender inequities for all verticals of the organisation."

The key objectives of the plan are:



To continue achieving gender equity targets on the Tennis Queensland board

No gender remuneration gap for Tennis Queensland staff

Apply a gender lens to funding strategies, policies, and agreements in tennis and with partners

Build workforce capacity to lead and advocate for gender equality

Advance governance structures to ensure equal representation of women at all levels and roles

Strengthen career and volunteer opportunities on and off the court

Create sustainable networks to influence and advance women

Inspire and develop women to be a public voice for tennis from grassroots to the world stage

Ensure safe, inclusive and welcoming environments that value and empower women and girls

Apply a gender lens to enrich the playing experience

Empower women and girls to excel and thrive in Tennis