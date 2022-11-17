TENNIS QUEENSLAND BOARD UPDATE

The Tennis Queensland Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Paul Horn as a Director, effective as of Monday 14 November 2022.

Mr Horn joins the Board on a three-year term and brings a strong background in financial planning as well as a regional lens to the role as key member of the Cairns tennis community.

The Directors of Tennis Queensland look forward to working with Mr Horn and are committed to supporting staff, volunteers and stakeholders, ensuring tennis is the No. 1 sport of choice in Queensland.