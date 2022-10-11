All Girls KDV Sport Junior Slam Series a Success

More than 60 girls from across Queensland competed in the girls only KDV Sport Junior Slam Series in Carrara over the weekend, with top seeded player Marielou Baudouin taking out the two-day competition.

Baudouin was crowned the Tier 1 Champion defeating Elly Leis, 7-6(1)6-3, while Marielou Baudouin and Sylvie Peart teamed up to win the Doubles Championship, defeating Taylor Burke and Sofia Savic 6-3 6-4 in a tight finish.

The second all-girls junior tournament in Queensland's competitive play calendar for the year, the day consisted of a communal girls warm up to introduce players to each other, as well as Q&A opportunities with professional tennis players Jason Kubler (World No.103) and Maddison Inglis (World No 168).

Australian Open Doubles Champion Dianne Evers also spoke to the competing players, highlighting her own journey as a player and a coach and what it takes to get to the top.

Sunaina Jaswal QLD W&G Project Lead spoke to players and parents about the opportunities and pathways for girls to participate in the sport as part of Tennis Australia's Women and Girls Strategy.

"We aim to increase opportunities like this for our young girls to compete in a welcoming and safe environment. We also want to educate participants about the various off court opportunities available to them so that we can increase participation in tennis both on and off the court," said Sunaina.

Congratulations to all champions, finalists, players, officials, staff, and parents for making the KDV Sport Junior Slam Girls Event a success.