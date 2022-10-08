Semi-Final Saturday at Cairns Tennis International #1

The Semi-Final campaign kicks off this morning for the ITF Women's and Men's Singles events with the Doubles Finals showdown this afternoon.

First up on Centre Court is Gold Coaster Kimberly Birrell (4) and Japanese Mai Hontama (2). Both Women have dominated the 1st Round, 2nd Round and Quarters. This morning's match will be a battle which could go either way to the fierce competitors.

Priscilla Hon (1) took out Perth born Talia Gibson in last night's twilight match

6-0 6-4 and will be going head to head against USA player Jessica Failla today for a place in tomorrow's Final.

The twilight match was well attended by locals with the Cairns International Tennis Centre putting on a barbeque for club members and event goers, creating an exciting atmosphere around the competition.

The Men's Singles will see Brisbane player Blake Ellis take on Colin Sinclair representing the Northern Mariana Islands from 11am. With Aussie's Alex Bolt and Adam Walton (6) also contending for the Finals spot.

This afternoon will see Centre Court showcase the Men's and Women's Finals Doubles events.

Great Britain Naiktha Bains has partnered with Alexandra Bozovic and will be competing against Destanee Aiava and Lisa Mays (3).

The Men's Doubles Final will see Aussie duo James McCabe and Adam Walton defend their home soil against international competitors Kyle Seelig and Colin Sinclair.

The Australian Pro Tour is a collaboration of International Tennis Federation (ITF) women's and men's circuit and is a platform used to introduce tennis players to professional tennis and provide a pathway to the WTA and ATP tours.

Tennis Australia's Pro Tour Manager Fiona Luscombe said, "The Australian Pro Tour is an integral part of the high performance pathway for our emerging athletes.

Being able to host international events such as ITF Pro Tour right here in Australia is so important for providing athletes not only locally and the Asia-Pacific region the opportunity to experience competing at an international level."

The general public can head along to the Cairns events for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch some of Australia and the world's best up-and-coming talent.

ITF Women's and Men's $25,000 Cairns Tennis International #1 will see a total prize money of $50,000 USD awarded tomorrow in the Singles Finals. With the next event Qualifiers commencing tomorrow for another week of international tennis in Cairns.