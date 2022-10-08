All Queensland Showdown at Cairns Tennis International

Queenslanders Priscilla Hon (1) and Kimberly Birrell (4) have made it to the ITF Women's Singles Final for an all-Queensland showdown.

Both have played fiercely throughout the weeks competition resulting in a competitive Finals campaign.

Earlier today, Birrell took out Mai Hontama (2) from Japan 6-1 6-1, dominating each of the two sets.

Hon had over a 2-hour battle with USA Player Jessica Failla. Serving her way to victory with a total of seven aces. Failla started strong, taking the first set with Hon bringing it back in the second and third set to take the win 4-6 6-1 6-1.

The finalists know each other well, both Birrell and Hon having gone through the ranks of the National Tennis Academy together.

Priscilla Hon said, "It's always tough playing another Aussie and friend but we have grown up with each other for so many years that we are quite use to it. I'm looking forward to it!"

Kim Birrell said, "I've loved coming back to Cairns after so many years and am proud of the way I have played and competed this week.

Pri and I are friends and respect each other on and off the court so I am looking forward to a great battle tomorrow."

Both women are playing consistently well with their last meeting at the Korea Open with Birrell winning 6-4 4-6 6-4.

The Finals event will take place at Cairns International Tennis Centre from 11am, Sunday 9 October.

Free entry for patrons wanting to come down and watch the match. The Women's Final will be followed by the ITF Men's Singles Final with Alex Bolt against Colin Sinclair.

2022 Cairns Tennis International #1 Draws and Results

Women's Draws and Results Here

Men's Draws and Results Here

Australian Pro Tour fast facts



The Australian Pro Tour began in 1978

The Australian Pro Tour is an integral platform providing players with pathway opportunities into the ATP and WTA Tours

The Australian Pro Tour provides valuable experience for up-and-coming tennis talents to compete in alongside other Australian Open lead-in events

Top Australian's including Ash Barty, Sam Stosur, Daria Saville, Jason Kubler, Casey Dellacqua, Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jordan Thompson, Lleyton Hewitt and Alicia Molik are some of the players who have competed in Australian Pro Tour events