Pro Tour Event A Smash Hit for Local School Kids

Port Douglas State School and St Gerard Majella enjoyed a day at the tennis today, watching the top up and coming Aussies and International players battle it out at the Cairns Tennis International #1.

The kids had the opportunity to rub shoulders with the future super stars of tennis as well as further their own skills with coaching and games facilitated by local coaches from Baseline Tennis Academy.

The Australian Pro Tour is an excellent event to inspire up and coming junior talent and provide a development opportunity for school kids with Red and Green Ball activities.

Bev Gwynne from Port Douglas State School said, "It was a great day for all of the kids and their parents to see Cairns International Tennis Centre and what pathways there are in tennis.

Red Ball has been a wonderful asset to the sport with the kids enjoying the rallies, different games and learning to work together."

Sunshine Coast player and No. 1 seed going into the event, Dane Sweeny, and Thailand player Chanchai Sookton-Eng spent time with the school kids, talking about their tennis journeys and how they prepare for a tournament.

To continue the celebration of tennis in the local community, Cairns International Tennis Centre is holding a community BBQ from 5pm, to coincide with the Women's Quarter-Finals. The twilight match will be contested between Western Australia's Talia Gibson (8) and top seeded Queenslander Pricilla Hon (1) who has today be announced in the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team.

Match play has been competitive in the tournament with Home Hill player Adam Walton (6) through to the Semi-Finals along with Alex Bolt, Blake Ellis and Colin Sinclair.

The general public can head along to the Cairns events for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch some of Australia and the world's best up-and-coming talent.

The Cairns Tennis International #1 will conclude with event finals on Sunday followed by #2 Pro Tour event running between 9-16 October 2022.