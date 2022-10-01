Return of International Tennis to Cairns

The next generation of top tennis players are set to compete at the Cairns Tennis International Pro Tour events which kick off tomorrow with the ITF Women's and Men's $25,000 Cairns Tennis International #1.

Two events will run back-to-back from 2-9 and then 9-16 October at the Cairns International Tennis Centre for the Cairns Tennis International #1 and #2 respectively.

A crop of rising tennis stars from Australia and across the globe, will compete for the prize money and valuable world ranking points.

It has been two years since the event took place in Far North Queensland due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19. All involved are eager to see international tennis return to the region.

Paul Horn, Cairns International Tennis Centre Representative said, "athletes, the Pro Tour and locals alike are thrilled with the return to Cairns.

The Cairns International Tennis Centre is a stellar venue and for the home-grown talent it is great to play on home turf after an extended time competing overseas".

The Australian Pro Tour is a collaboration of International Tennis Federation (ITF) women's and men's circuit and is a platform used to introduce tennis players to professional tennis and provide a pathway to the WTA and ATP tours.

Tennis Australia's Pro Tour Manager Fiona Luscombe said, "The Australian Pro Tour is an integral part of the high performance pathway for our emerging athletes.

Being able to host international events such as ITF Pro Tour right here in Australia is so important for providing athletes not only locally and the Asia-Pacific region the opportunity to experience competing at an international level."

The general public can head along to the Cairns events for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch some of Australia and the world's best up-and-coming talent.

The Cairns Tennis International #1 and #2 Pro Tour events runs between 2-16 October 2022 and offers a prize money pool of $100,000 US dollars.

2022 Cairns Tennis International #1 Acceptance List:

Men's Acceptance List Here

Women's Acceptance List Here

Australian Pro Tour fast facts



The Australian Pro Tour began in 1978

The Australian Pro Tour is an integral platform providing players with pathway opportunities into the ATP and WTA Tours

The Australian Pro Tour provides valuable experience for up-and-coming tennis talents to compete in alongside other Australian Open lead-in events

Top Australian's including Ash Barty, Sam Stosur, Daria Saville, Jason Kubler, Casey Dellacqua, Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jordan Thompson, Lleyton Hewitt and Alicia Molik are some of the players who have competed in Australian Pro Tour events