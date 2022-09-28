Junior Champs Play Homage to Queensland Great

Nine-time Grand Slam Champion, Wendy Turnbull is being honored at the inaugural Wendy Turnbull Junior Championships held at Tennis Townsville this weekend.

Brisbane born Wendy Turnbull turned pro in 1975 and was quickly nicknamed "Rabbit" by her peers, due to her speed around the court. Her consistency was exceptional, achieving a top 10 year-end ranking for eight consecutive years (1977-84) and a year-end top 20 ranking for 10 straight years (1977-86).

The Premier Series event, supported by Rotary Club of Townsville, is the first of its kind recognising the rich history of tennis in Queensland and Wendy Turnbull's success. Incorporating both singles and doubles for ages 10 to 18 years, there are plenty of opportunities to play and follow in the footsteps of the events namesake.

Tennis Queensland Head of Competitive Play, Emma Creighton says, "It is exciting to see the next generation of champions pay homage to a Queensland great like Wendy Turnbull.

Being the first year on the calendar, we look forward to the event growing into a hallmark competitive play opportunity over the coming years."

The Wendy Turnbull Junior Championships is the last leg of the 'Northern Swing' of events spanning Sarina, Burdekin and Townsville across these school holidays.

The Wendy Turnbull Junior Championships begin Friday 30 September, running until Monday 3 October.