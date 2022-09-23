ANTHONY WHITE APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Tennis Queensland Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony White as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

For the last 20 years Mr White has successfully led and consulted businesses across the sport, health, retail, and property industries.

With a comprehensive understanding of the tennis industry and landscape in Queensland. Mr White has previous experience as a high level player, coach, Regional Assembly delegate and a Director on the Tennis Queensland Board.

He will bring a fresh perspective and commercial lens to the role and will lead the organisation into its next chapter.

Mr White said, "I am excited and humbled by this opportunity. Having seen first-hand, the wonderful impact tennis can have on our wider community, I look forward to working with all stakeholders to nurture and grow tennis across Queensland"

"My intention is to continue the momentum our sport has seen in recent years, into the Brisbane 2032, Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond."

Tennis Queensland's Chairperson Jane Prentice said, "The Board was committed to finding the best candidate to lead our organisation and we are delighted to have Anthony take on this role."

"Tennis Queensland is in an excellent position, ready for a great Summer of Tennis ahead."

The Board would also like to acknowledge Elia Hill's role as Acting CEO.

"Elia has done a tremendous job leading the team through a challenging time and we value the contribution she made throughout this interim period." Mrs Prentice said.

Anthony White will commence the position of CEO from 4 October 2022.