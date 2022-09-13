Ash Barty Cup Hits Faith Lutheran College Redlands

Over 900 kids took the court for the fiercely contested Ash Barty Cup at Faith Lutheran College Redlands today. The annual tournament is a highlight in the school calendar and shows the ongoing legacy and source of inspiration the former World No.1 continues to be.

Local coaches from Bayside Tennis Coaching will led the event, giving players from prep to Year 12 the opportunity to play tennis together.

In 2021/22, Tennis Queensland partnered with 650 Queensland schools, giving 91,000 students the opportunity to pick up a racquet and learn the game through 'Tennis in Schools' programs.

With the final Grand Slam of the year (US Open) finishing yesterday, the tennis world is beginning to see a true changing of the guard with 21 year old Iga Swiatek and 19 year old Carlos Alcaraz crowned the 2022 Singles Champions. Proving the next generation is truly taking the tennis world by storm with events like the Ash Barty Cup providing opportunities to unearth an inspire our Grand Slam or Olympic and Paralympic Champions of tomorrow!