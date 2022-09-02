AUSTRALIAN NO.1 AJLA TOMLJANOVIC INSPIRES NEXT GENERATION AT GIRLS TENNIS GALA DAY

Queenslander and Australian No.1 Ajla Tomljanovic is inspiring the next generation of tennis players at the 'Girls Tennis Gala Day' held at the Queensland Tennis Centre today.

Over 120 girls aged between 5-8 years old took part in the day, enjoying on-court activities, face painting, colouring-in competitions and a special visit from Terry the tennis ball.

National Tennis Academy players Zara Larke, Lily Taylor and Tianyu Dong joined in on the festivities, providing aspiration and guidance to the young athletes.

With the runway to the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games underway, these little legends could be the future Queensland champions competing at the local Games.

The girls showed their support for local legend Ajla Tomljanovic who is set to take centre stage at the US Open in Arthur Ashe Stadium tomorrow morning against 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams in the third round.

29-year-old Tomljanovic has had an impressive 2022 season, making a second straight Wimbledon quarterfinal, in addition to a career best result at the Western & Southern Open last month, achieving back-to-back wins over top-20 opponents, World No.4 Paula Badosa and World No.18 Veronika Kudermetova.