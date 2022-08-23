Queenslanders in Action at US Open Qualifying

Queenslanders Kim Birrell, Lizette Cabrera & Priscilla Hon are flying the Australian flag at the US Open Qualifying this week, all vying for a coveted main draw spot in the final Slam of the year.

The qualifying competition begins in New York tonight, with play beginning from 1am AEST.

US Open 2022Women's qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Priscilla Hon (AUS) 168 v Asia Muhammad (USA) 147 Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 229 v [15] Olga Danilovic (SRB) 115 Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 327 v Emina Bektas (USA) 22

VIEW: Full US Open 2022 women's qualifying singles draw

#TEAMQLD

