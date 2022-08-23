Queenslanders in Action at US Open Qualifying

Tuesday 23 August 2022

Queenslanders Kim Birrell, Lizette Cabrera & Priscilla Hon are flying the Australian flag at the US Open Qualifying this week, all vying for a coveted main draw spot in the final Slam of the year.

The qualifying competition begins in New York tonight, with play beginning from 1am AEST.

US Open 2022Women's qualifying singles, first round
PlayerRankPlayerRank
Priscilla Hon (AUS)168vAsia Muhammad (USA)147
Lizette Cabrera (AUS)229v[15] Olga Danilovic (SRB)115
Kimberly Birrell (AUS)327vEmina Bektas (USA)22

VIEW: Full US Open 2022 women's qualifying singles draw

#TEAMQLD

