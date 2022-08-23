Queenslanders in Action at US Open Qualifying

Queenslanders Kim Birrell, Lizette Cabrera & Priscilla Hon are flying the Australian flag at the US Open Qualifying this week, all vying for a coveted main draw spot in the final Slam of the year.
The qualifying competition begins in New York tonight, with play beginning from 1am AEST.
|US Open 2022Women's qualifying singles, first round
|Player
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|Priscilla Hon (AUS)
|168
|v
|Asia Muhammad (USA)
|147
|Lizette Cabrera (AUS)
|229
|v
|[15] Olga Danilovic (SRB)
|115
|Kimberly Birrell (AUS)
|327
|v
|Emina Bektas (USA)
|22
VIEW: Full US Open 2022 women's qualifying singles draw
#TEAMQLD
