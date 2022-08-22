Call for board nominations - Tennis Queensland

Elections will be held for the following board positions at the upcoming Tennis Queensland Annual General Meeting, to be held on Saturday 5th of November 2022:



Two (2) Elected Director positions (three-year term)

One (1) Appointed Director position (three-year term)

Following these elections, the Tennis Queensland Board of Directors will appoint one further board position at their first meeting following the Annual General Meeting:As well as establishing and overseeing the implementation of our strategy, Directors will ensure the sound governance of the organisation and play a significant role supporting staff, volunteers and stakeholders as new opportunities and challenges arise; working together to connect more people to our sport in meaningful ways.

This is an opportunity for strong leaders who exhibit Tennis values of imagination, excellence, collaboration, and humility.

Directors Eligibility

Nominees for Elected and Appointed Director positions shall not be a Regional Assembly Chairperson or a Regional Member or a Delegate. If a person is a Regional Assembly Chairperson or a Regional Member or a delegate at the time they are elected as a Director of Tennis Queensland, that person must within 21 days of their election resign their position/s as Regional Assembly Chairperson, Regional Member or Delegate.

Nominees for Elected and Appointed Director must not be of unsound mind or convicted of a criminal offence and must be willing to obtain a National Police Check.

Nominees for Elected and Appointed Director positions must also hold or be eligible to hold a Blue Card.

Elected and Appointed Director Nominees must hold and provide their Director ID, through the Australian Business Registry Services.

Nominees for Elected Director must be residents within Queensland and at least 18 years of age, of good repute and character and have met, when due, all fees and other sums of money owing by that person to Tennis Queensland.

Tennis Queensland is committed to diversity and inclusion. We encourage nominations from people of diverse backgrounds, gender, age groups and experiences to seek nomination.

Director Skills and Experiences Required

Tennis Queensland is committed to securing and maintaining a balanced and skilled Board to represent the interests of tennis in Queensland.

Tennis Queensland is seeking qualified individuals who are recognised leaders and bring value and experience to the following key specialist areas, with deep expertise in one or more of these areas:



Tennis Connections (State/National/International)

Accounting and Finance

Legal

Marketing

Property Development

Human Resources

Nominees should complete and return the following necessary documents to nominate:



Director nomination form

Covering letter, no longer than one page

Curriculum Vitae (CV) no longer than two pages

Upon submitting your nomination, you will receive notification of receipt. If you do not receive this within 24hrs please email tennisqueenslandinfo@tennis.com.au

Consideration and Review of the Nomination

Tennis Queensland's Governance Committee is responsible for reviewing all nominations and determining eligibility. The Governance Committee will provide recommendations to the Board as well as Members of the Company (Regional Members).

All eligible nominees will be placed on the ballot paper for the election process to be held at the Company's Annual General Meeting on Saturday 5th November 2022, unless you are notified otherwise.

Following the Annual General Meeting all remaining nominees that have indicated willingness or desire to be considered for the Appointed Director position will be assessed by the Board of Directors with appointment then made.

Location, Time Commitment and Remuneration

The Board currently meets six times each year. Additionally, Board sub-committees meet 2-6 times a year. All Board and sub-committee meetings are held at the Queensland Tennis Centre (QTC) at Tennyson in Brisbane, with the capability and option for virtual attendance if required.

In addition, the Company of Tennis Queensland also meets two times each year.

This is a voluntary role.

The above necessary documents must be received by 9am Saturday 24th September 2022 through the online portal, postal or hand delivered, and be addressed to the Tennis Queensland Returning Officer (Chief Executive Officer). Please contact Tennis Queensland for a nomination form if you are wishing to nominate via postal or hand delivery.

Portal - online portal

Postal - Tennis Queensland, 190 King Arthur Terrace, Tennyson, Queensland, 4105

Hand delivered - TQ offices, Queensland Tennis Centre, 190 King Arthur Terrace, Tennyson, Queensland