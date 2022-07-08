QUEENSLAND CELEBRATES ROD LAVER DAY

Players and clubs from around Queensland got into the Wimbledon spirit to celebrate Rod Laver Day today, donning their best Wimbledon whites to mark the occasion!

Participants at the Rod Laver Junior Championships enjoyed a fun morning at the Queensland Tennis Centre and were given the opportunity to view never before seen Rod Laver memorabilia recently uncovered this year.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Rod Laver's first calendar grand slam in 1962 where he won all four slams in the calendar year and also coincides with the Wimbledon finals weekend.

Wimbledon holds a special place in the hearts of Queensland tennis fans with a rich history of home grown champions from Rod Laver, to Evonne Goolagong-Cawley and most recently Ash Barty. Our Queenslanders have followed in the footsteps of those who have come before them with many making it to the second week of the grass court slam.

Ajla Tomljanovic and Jason Kubler have done Queensland proud with stellar campaigns to the quarterfinals and fourth round respectively. While Gold Coaster Sam Stosur has continued #TeamQLD's success in the mixed doubles, finishing as runners up with partner Matt Ebden in the final overnight.