National Volunteer Week - Katie McKellar

This week is National Volunteer Week and to celebrate we wanted to recognise some of the awesome volunteers across our state who give so much to the tennis community. One of these volunteers is Katie McKellar from the Gold Coast. Katie is part of the officiating family and is constantly supporting local events and putting her hand up to help - even for last minute events further afield!

We had a chat to Katie to hear more about her volunteering & officiating journey, check it out below!

How did you get involved in volunteering & officiating?

"My journey to becoming an official all started with volunteering at the Fed Cup when it was held at the Royal Pines many years ago. A friend said why not get involved further and that led me down the path of becoming an official. I have also been a volunteer at the Brisbane Tennis events (ATP Cup and Brisbane International)."

What is your favourite thing about being an official?

"I have always had a love of the game and officiating has only furthered that. With tennis, it gives back in dividends. I feel like I am a part of this wider group and tennis family of everyone who comes together to make a tournament a success. I am lucky to have met so many wonderful people along the way."

Why should others get involved?

"You really do get back more than you give. I would love to see more people get involved! Officiating is a challenging gig and I think if more people did it and saw the fun side of it they'd love it. It really draws you in and once you are in, you are in! It is also a great way to contribute to your community. I love walking into an event and seeing the faces and smiles of everyone."

I feel as long as I am happy in it, I'm going to continue!



Interested in becoming an official like Katie? Find out more below!

The Community Officiating Program is a starting point for anyone to become an official.

The program has two components as part of the official training.



Online Theory





Four online modules (complete at your own pace)