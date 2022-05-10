Tennis Queensland announces affiliation with Committee for Brisbane

For more than 60 years, the Committee for Brisbane has been an influential, not-for-profit organisation that provides strong advocacy in creating a better, greater Brisbane.

Over the years, the Committee has established a strong network of members and affiliates, representing a wide range of industries and sectors across the region, of whom Tennis Queensland is proud to join.

CEO of Committee for Brisbane Barton Green says he, "Hopes the affiliation with Tennis Queensland and other state sporting bodies brings the senior sporting codes together to share knowledge, experience and ultimately resources where the outcome of the combined discussion is bigger than the single entities together by a long shot."

Tennis Queensland General Manager Elia Hill says, "For us, this affiliation gives tennis a seat at the table to be involved in robust discussions with other peak-sporting bodies, leading to positive outcomes for tennis and the Queensland sporting community as a whole. This is particularly important to us as we look towards the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics pre and post legacy for the region."

"With the National Tennis Academy already based out of the Queensland Tennis Centre in Tennyson, Brisbane, Queensland tennis is in a primed position for this partnership, leading the sporting sector."