41st Annual Home Hill Sugar Bowl

The Home Hill Tennis Association have been busily preparing their courts and clubhouse for the Annual Sugar Bowl Tournament to be held over the long weekend.

First established in 1981 by Lex and Pat Anderson, the Sugar Bowl teams event has remained a fixture on the North Queensland tennis calendar for the past 41 years and is a favourite amongst locals. From those early days, the event has seen phenomenal growth, with 42 teams and over 300 visitors expected to travel to the region for this year's event.

Players, visitors and locals can expect a fierce three days of competition with last year's winners the 'Teacups' and 'Deuce Bags' looking to defend their titles.

Tennis Queensland Head of Tennis North, Cameron Whiting says, "the success of Sugar Bowl is testament to the dedication and passion of the Home Hill Tennis Association and their committee. It is one of the most popular events in the tennis calendar with players travelling near and far every year to compete. We wish the Home Hill Tennis Association all the best for this year's event."

In addition to a wonderful long weekend of tennis, the Home Hill Tennis Association have planned an evening full of Burdekin Hospitality, live music and activities for the kids on Sunday night for all from the community to enjoy.

Stay tuned with the Home Hill Tennis Association Facebook page to find out who the 2022 Sugar Bowl champions will be!