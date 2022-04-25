Queensland Tennis Hero Remembered: John Norman Radcliffe

The 2022 Queensland floods saw far reaching impact with the Queensland Tennis Centre one of many venues that felt the rising waters, suffering significant damage to the low-lying facilities.

Among the rescued items was the late John Norman Radcliffe's Queensland Junior Championship Medal that he won in 1911.

Mr. Radcliffe, a decorated war hero from World War One, has a colourful tennis history that was shared by his wife Mrs. E.H. Radcliffe in 1970 with the Courier Mail along with a restored image of Mr. Radcliffe.

Notably in 1913 Mr. Radcliffe was a member for the Queensland Lawn Tennis Association Executive, now known as Tennis Queensland.

Queensland Tennis Centre Venue Manager, Jon Bonner recounts the 2022 flood as, "fast moving, as water kept rising we had to move quickly and save as much as we could with most of the priceless memorabilia rescued."

"I am glad we did, stories like Mr. Radcliffe's are a testament to the spirit of tennis and something to treasure. ANZAC Day is a reminder to all of us how individuals can have such a valuable and lasting impact in our community."

Tennis Queensland is looking to recover from the flood damage at the Centre with improved storage and display of historic items.

"We have a rich and deep history of tennis in Queensland, and we hope to highlight important people like Mr. Radcliffe, with his dedication to our tennis community and nation." Tennis Queensland General Manager, Elia Hill said.

Anzac Day is time for us to reflect and honour the contributions of our people, past and present, who have displayed great courage, discipline and sacrifice in choosing a life of service to their country.

Lest We Forget.