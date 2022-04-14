Toowoomba Easter Gold Cup celebrates 90th Anniversary

This weekend, one of the oldest and most prestigious regional Easter tennis tournaments in Australia, the Opal Advice Toowoomba Easter Gold Cup is set to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

The Gold Cup's 9-decade milestone was due to be celebrated in 2020 and 2021, but the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in play being suspended for 2 years.

Engraved winners on the invaluable (and uninsurable) solid Gold Cup is all the evidence you need to understand the importance of the tournament to the Darling Downs region over the years, with Frank Sedgman, Ken Rosewall, Roy Emerson, Mal Anderson, Scott Draper, Lizette Cabrera, Olivia Gadecki, Kayla McPhee and home-town hero, Josh Eagle all holding the trophy aloft at least once.

In 2022, the Toowoomba Easter Gold Cup will welcome Queensland and interstate players including Sam Ryan-Ziegann and Alec Braund in the men's draw and top ranked Lara Walker and Alicia Smith in the women's draw from April 15-18, continuing on a much revered part of Queensland's tennis history.

To make up for the two year hiatus, competitors can look forward to competing for their share in 10,000 worth of prize money at this year's event.

For results, head to tournaments.tennis.com.au