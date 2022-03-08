This week kicks off Queensland Women's Week (QWW) (5-13 March) and also recognises International Women's Day (IWD) on Tuesday 8 March. This week, is a week to celebrate all of the great work that our community does for women and girls in tennis. It is also an opportunity to acknowledge that we all have a part to play in creating a community that promotes gender equality and provides opportunities for women and girls both on and off the court.

To celebrate Queensland Women's Week, we have organised an extensive program of activities for Women & Girls in tennis, noting some events have been postponed due to the recent Queensland floods.

Queensland Women's Week Schedule

9.45-11.30am | Saturday 12 March | Beenleigh Tennis Centre Women and Girls Event

Beenleigh Tennis Centre invites all to attend their Women and Girls event this Saturday, for a morning of on court activities, followed by a panel discussion with Lizette Cabrera, Rob Barty, Ros Birrell & Cheryl Jenkins.

Event Schedule

Saturday 12th March, Beenleigh Tennis Centre

9.45-10.45 AM - On court activations

11-11.30 am - Panel Discussion

11.30am onwards Celebration, Lunch and Networking

Panellists

Lizette Cabrera - Professional Tennis Player

Rob Barty - Father of World No.1 Ash Barty

Ros Birrell - Mother of Professional Tennis Player Kim Birrell

Cheryl Jenkins - Australian Open Chief Umpire

8am-12pm | Saturday 19 March | Roma Women and Girls Camp

The Camp will be run by Tennis Maranoa Head Coach, Dean Stansell (Club Professional Coach) and Allora Junior Development Coach Mandy Mutch. Mandy will also share about her tennis journey from becoming a mum to then becoming a certified tennis coach.

Age groups: 5 years and above



Hotshots Tennis Coaching - 5 to 12 years

Adult Women's Coaching

All Girls Fun Matchplay/ Tournament

Game Fit

Lunch

10.30am-1.30pm | Tuesday 3 May 2022 | Coach Connect Workshop and Networking with Nicole Pratt & Dee Penman

Tennis Australia's Coach Development team will be hosting a Coach Connect Workshop and Networking Event for all female coach members in early May. Coach Connect aims to engage, educate and connect women coaches across the country through mentoring and professional development opportunities.

As part of Tennis Queensland's, QLD Women's Week Schedule, this event will provide an opportunity for women in the industry to connect with other professionals, as well as developing their coaching skills during the workshop.

This session will be an opportunity to share your thoughts and ideas for promoting and supporting women in coaching, in addition to learning from recent research conducted by Flinders University (2021) that provides insights into Women in Tennis Coaching. This event aims to not only recognise participants, but celebrate their contribution and commitment to building the coaching community in Queensland.

Event Details:

Tuesday 3 May 2022

Queensland Tennis Centre

Schedule:

10.30 am- 12.30 pm (Coach Connect Workshop)

12.30 pm- 1.30 pm (Networking)

*Light lunch will be provided

Facilitators:

Nicole Pratt Women's Coach Lead & Women's Team Coach

Dee Penman Master Club Pro Coach and TA National Field Capability Manger

Please register your place by Monday 25 April: Click here

All female coaches must be current coach members. If you would like to renew your membership Click here

Tennis Match Ups program pilots in QLD

In the midst of Queensland Women's Week, Beenleigh Tennis Centre and Brookfield Tennis Centre will commence the roll out of pilot program 'Match-Ups' this week. Tennis Match-Ups is a program designed to give girls an opportunity to begin playing tennis matches in a fun team environment with friends from their local club and school. The aim of the program is to give participants a great tennis experience, encouraging them to be lifelong players of the sport.

The program is currently in its pilot phase, with intentions of rolling in out to all coach members over the coming year. If you have any questions or want to know more about how you can get involved, please email Sunaina Jaswal Women and Girls Coordinator at sjaswal@tennis.com.au

