2022 Australian Open Deaf or Hard of Hearing (DHoH) Finals

Last month, a strong contingent of Queensland's best Deaf or Hard of Hearing (DHoH) tennis players were invited to travel down to Melbourne Park to compete at the 2022 Australian Open DHoH Finals.

Queenslanders Rhylee Jackson and Jaime Zafir contested this year's event, with Rhylee taking out the DHoH Junior Singles Title.

Congratulations to all the divisional champions for 2022;

Open A Singles: Glen Flindell (VIC)

Open B Singles: Ashlee Narker (NSW)

Junior Singles: Rhylee Jackson (QLD)

Tennis Queensland, is committed to embracing diversity by ensuring our sport and events are welcoming, safe and inclusive for everyone. We believe that being inclusive is reflecting the diversity of our local communities and that everyone should have the opportunity to be included and engaged through tennis in a way that is positive and meaningful.

Inclusion is about providing choice for people to participate in sport in a way that they feel comfortable. As well as, mainstream tennis opportunities, there are a variety of deaf and hard of hearing initiatives that people can choose to participate in.

FIND OUT MORE



For DHoH playing opportunities, head to Tennis Australia's DHoH website here.

For further information regarding the performance and talent pathway for DHoH players in Queensland, please contact Alison Scott (QLD State Development Squad Coach - PWD Performance) | E: Alison.Scott@Tennis.com.au M: 04055558172