Tennis clubs across the Far North are busily preparing their courts for the annual region wide tennis Come & Try Day, this Sunday 13 February.

After a successful Aussie Summer at the Australian Open, the Summer of Tennis is far from over with 13 tennis clubs opening their doors and taking part in the event, spanning from Innisfail, across the Tablelands and throughout Cairns.

Last year FNQ Clubs saw the community turn out in droves and are hoping to attract even bigger numbers off the back of Queenslander and World No.1 Ash Barty's winning run at the Australian Open last month, inspiring young and old to pick up a racquet.

Tennis Queensland General Manager Elia Hill says, "the Come & Try Day is a great way for our tennis clubs to show case what they have on offer to the community."

"On the back of Ash's Australian Open win and recent AusPlay data reporting tennis as the fastest-growing sport across all ages, the FNQ Come & Try Day is the perfect opportunity to check out your local club and have a go at tennis."

Far North Queensland Tennis Regional Assembly Chair & local coach Ryan Coffey says, "the Come and Try Day is a great initiative established by the Regional Assembly to celebrate tennis in our region."

"It's amazing to think we can have hundreds of players engage in our sport, in one region, across a single day."

Whether you are a seasoned pro, played 20 years ago or have never even held a racquet, the Come & Try Day is a great way get involved! From FREE ANZ Tennis Hot Shots lessons for the kids, to social tennis for the adults - there is something for everyone!

Clubs:



Atherton Tennis Club

Cairns International Tennis Centre

Clifton Beach Tennis Club

Earlville Tennis Club

Edge Hill Tennis Club

Edmonton Tennis Club

Freshwater Tennis Club

Innisfail District Tennis Association

Port Douglas Tennis Club

Redlynch Valley Tennis Club

Trinity Beach Tennis Club

Woree Tennis Club

Yungaburra Tennis Club

The FNQ Tennis Come & Try Day is an annual event organised by the FNQ Tennis Regional Assembly and supported by Tennis Queensland.