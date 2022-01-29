World Class Win for World No. 1

World No. #1 Ash Barty, has made history tonight, becoming the first Australian woman to win the Australian Open in 44 years, since Chris O'Neil in 1978, who was watching the magic moment herself in Rod Laver Arena tonight.

Defeating American 27th Seed Danielle Collins (6-3,7-6(2)) in straight sets. Ash put on a dominant display, clawing her way back from 5-1 down in the second set to take the Championship in a thrilling tie-break.

Collins spoke with admiration of Ash, graciously accepting her runners up position in the post-match speech filled with appreciative mentions to volunteers, officials and staff for making the event happen, among a wrath of gratitude to her team for believing in her.

Ash, beaming with pride, was presented the Championship trophy by none other than mentor and friend, Evonne Goolagong Cawley. "We did it all together" the champion gushed, "this is a dream come true, I'm so proud to be an Aussie!"

Parallel to her 2019 Roland Garros title, she faced a strong contingent of USA talent, once again proving too strong for the Americans, taking down one at a time from the fourth round to the final.

The Queensland tennis community have gathered in numbers to celebrate the Ipswich champions win, basking in admiration for the tennis star who has provided inspiration to a new generation of players.

"What a win! It's moment's like this that truly unite the sport and bring our tennis community together. I am beyond proud of what Ash has achieved and to take out a title on home soil is just icing on the cake," says Tennis Queensland General Manager, Elia Hill.

"We cannot wait to welcome the champion back to Queensland and wish her all the best for the remainder of the 2022 season," says Elia.