There is No Place Like Home for World No. 1

World No. 1 and local legend, Ash Barty has booked her place in the 2022 Australian Open Women's Singles Final overnight, defeating American Madison Keys in a 62 minute masterclass (6-1, 6-3).

Barty, who last year fulfilled a childhood dream of winning Wimbledon, is vying to be the first Australian woman to win the home Slam in 44 years, since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

After a strong 2021 season, which saw Barty take home 5 titles and an Olympic Bronze medal in the mixed doubles, the World No.1 has continued to prove why she remains at the top of the game. Starting the 2022 season off with titles in both the singles and doubles at the Adelaide International.

Like Dorothy from the Wizard Oz, Ash is donning red shoes highlighting, that there truly is 'no place like home' for this tennis champion, with a career best Australian Open run into the final.

With déjà vu from her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in 2019, she has faced a fierce contingent of American compatriots on her way to the final where she faces another American opponent in Danielle Collins. With Amanda Anisimova, Jess Pegula and Madison Keys once again no match for the Ipswich local, three years on from their 2019 encounter with an in form Barty.

2019 Roland Garros Draw 2022 Australian Open First Round - d. Jessica Pegula (USA)Second Round - d. Danielle Collins (USA)Quarter Final - d. Madison Keys (USA)Semi-Final - d. Amanda Anisimova (USA) Fourth Round - d. Amanda Anisimova (USA)Quarter Final - d. Jessica Pegula (USA)Semi-Final - d. Madison Keys (USA)Final - VS. Danielle Collins (USA)

Cheering on our homegrown hero, tennis clubs and communities from around Queensland are preparing viewing parties and celebrations to mark this historic occasion in our sport.

"Ash has done us proud every day since she first picked up a racquet at the West Brisbane Tennis Centre with first coach Jim Joyce. It has been fantastic to see our tennis community rally together and support Ash along her journey. She has united our sport and our state, regardless of tomorrows match she will forever be a winner to Queenslanders," says Tennis Queensland General Manager, Elia Hill.

Join the celebrations with friends and family at your local tennis club and on socials.

#WeBackBarty and can't wait to see her in the 2022 Australian Open Women's Singles Final on Saturday night as she battles American No.27 Seed Danielle Collins for the Championship.