Braund claims Australian Open Junior Boys Singles Wildcard

Queenslander and Maryborough local, Alec Braund has had a dream start to his 2022 season, receiving a wildcard into the Australian Open Junior Boys Singles main draw. The wildcard tops off a stellar 12 month run for Braund having had success at the Darwin J4 ITF, runners-up at the Gold Coast J5 and winning the AMT University Open. With a remarkable 43-8 overall win/loss singles record in 2021, Braund was a worthy recipient of the 2022 AO Junior Boys Singles wildcard.

Unfortunately, Braund's first round opponent, No.14 Seed Croatian, Dino Prizmic proved too strong, defeating Braund in straight sets 6-1 6-1.

With Brisbane 2032 Olympics on the horizon, we look forward to following Alec's performance and wish him the best for the upcoming season.

PLAYER PROFILE

NAME Alec Braund AGE 18 HOME TOWN Maryborough PLAYS Right Handed

ON COURT



Currently ranked #345 ITF Juniors

Winner of the 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships in 2018

Represented Australia at the 2018 ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in the Czech Republic

Three-time winner of the Eddie Machin Junior Regional Athlete of the Year Award, at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Coached by Bruce Rayner since age five

Favourite shot is his powerful forehand