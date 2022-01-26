Braund claims Australian Open Junior Boys Singles Wildcard

Queenslander and Maryborough local, Alec Braund has had a dream start to his 2022 season, receiving a wildcard into the Australian Open Junior Boys Singles main draw. The wildcard tops off a stellar 12 month run for Braund having had success at the Darwin J4 ITF, runners-up at the Gold Coast J5 and winning the AMT University Open. With a remarkable 43-8 overall win/loss singles record in 2021, Braund was a worthy recipient of the 2022 AO Junior Boys Singles wildcard.
Unfortunately, Braund's first round opponent, No.14 Seed Croatian, Dino Prizmic proved too strong, defeating Braund in straight sets 6-1 6-1.
With Brisbane 2032 Olympics on the horizon, we look forward to following Alec's performance and wish him the best for the upcoming season.
PLAYER PROFILE
|NAME
|Alec Braund
|AGE
|18
|HOME TOWN
|Maryborough
|PLAYS
|Right Handed
ON COURT
- Currently ranked #345 ITF Juniors
- In the last 12 months he has won the Darwin J4 ITF, was runner-up at the Gold Coast J5 and took out the University Open AMT.
- Has a remarkable 43-8 overall win/loss singles record in 2021
- Winner of the 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships in 2018
- Represented Australia at the 2018 ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in the Czech Republic
- Three-time winner of the Eddie Machin Junior Regional Athlete of the Year Award, at the Queensland Tennis Awards
- Coached by Bruce Rayner since age five
- Favourite shot is his powerful forehand
OFF COURT
- Grew up in Maryborough, Queensland