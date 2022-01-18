Australian Open - Round 1 #TeamQLD Wrap Up

Day 1 of the 2022 Australian Open started with a bang with three of the biggest names in Queensland tennis in action.

World No.1 Ash Barty dominated her way through round one with a clinical win over Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko on Rod Laver Arena. Taking the match 6-0, 6-1 in just over 54 minutes. Barty faces World No.142, Italian Lucia Bronzetti in the second round on Wednesday.

Queenslander John Millman overcame Grand Slam veteran, Feliciano Lopez in a well-fought four setter (6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5). Millman's first round win, sets up a second round encounter with No.3 Seed, German Alexander Zverev.

Paula Badosa proved too strong for Queenslander, Ajla Tomljanovic who bowed out of the first round in straight sets (6-4 6-0).

Day 2, held mixed fortunes for our remaining Queenslanders Sam Stosur and Priscilla Hon.

In what potentially could have been Sam's final singles match before retirement, Stosur fought hard to clench the win in an epic three setter (6-7 6-3 6-3) proving she was not ready to say goodbye just yet. Stosur faces No.10 Seed, Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round.

Unfortunately, it wasn't to be for Queensland's Priscilla Hon, going down to No.31 Seed Markéta Vondroušová in her first round match. Hon fought hard but was unable to overcome Vondroušová bowing out in straight sets (6-2 6-3).

Follow our players and all the action at the 2022 Australian Open here.