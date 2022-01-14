Queensland Grassroots Produce Wildcards in Traralgon

The Summer of Tennis is well underway with Queensland Juniors making their mark at the 2022 AGL Loy Yang Traralgon Junior International.

A strong Queensland contingent secured Wild Card entry into the main draw with a further two players making it through the final round of qualifying yesterday. Showcasing the strong pipeline of talent our state has in the lead up to the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Alec Braund and Lily Taylor, both recognised in the Queensland Tennis Awards recently, are hot contenders among the international field.

"Queenslanders are proud of the local talent across the Australian Summer of Tennis." Said Tennis Queensland General Manager, Elia Hill.

"From Ash Barty to the stars at the Traralgon Juniors event, our talent pathways and competitive play opportunities have never been stronger."

With Queensland being home to some of the greatest tennis stars our sport has seen such as Rod Laver, Wendy Turnbull, Sam Stosur and Ash Barty, it is clear our sport is in good hands with our up-and-coming juniors.

Follow our players performance at the 2022 AGL Loy Yang Traralgon Junior International here.