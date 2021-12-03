Brand New $4M Tennis Facility Opening in Narangba

Tennis is set to thrive in Moreton Bay, with the $4 million Harris Avenue Sports Complex opening next week.The six court facility boasts 4 acrylic and 2 synthetic grass courts, LED lighting and a fit for purpose clubhouse.

"We are thrilled to see such a wonderful new facility opening at Narangba, and thank the Moreton Bay Regional Council, and Queensland Government, for steering the development of such a state of the art centre," said Tennis Queensland CEO Mark Handley.

"Tennis is an activity for everyone, it's a game for life, and we hope the community embrace the opportunity to connect and be on court for many years to come," he added.The facility's lease will be managed by Tennis Queensland, which has appointed InTennis as the Operator.

Intennis coach Wade Foster has been delivering tennis in the Moreton Bay region for more than 20 years, and is taking the reins at the Narangba facility after two decades at Burpengary.

"We're beyond excited for the opportunity to be operating from this great new facility. We look forward to welcoming new and familiar faces from the Moreton Bay community, and offering tennis for all levels and abilities," said Foster.

Moreton Bay Regional Council invested $2 million in the facility as it continues to back new infrastructure projects that will keep the region's growing population healthy and active.

"Moreton Bay Region boasts some of the best community sports infrastructure in Queensland, and this fantastic facility has served up another ace for the growing suburb of Narangba," Mayor Peter Flannery said.

"It's sure to be a smash with tennis lovers right across the region and encourage young stars of the future to get out and develop their 'love' of the game.

"We've worked with the State Government to help deliver this project and I'd like to thank them for their amazing $2 million contribution to make this project a reality.

"Our record $743 million 2021/22 Budget has seen Council invest $20.1 million towards sport and recreation right across the region, because if COVID taught us anything it's that leading an active lifestyle is important part of a staying mentally and physically healthy," added Flannery.

The Harris Avenue Sports Complex received $2 million through the Queensland Government's Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package, aimed at keeping people and communities thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six court centre officially opens on February 27, 2022. Join in the festivities and hit 'going' on the event Facebook page.