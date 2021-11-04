World no.1 Ash Barty leads a field of 50 finalists announced for the 2021 Queensland Tennis Awards, recognising the outstanding contribution of the Queensland tennis family during one of the most challenging years in history for sport and the wider community.

The finalists are contesting 14 categories, with the winners of eligible awards to be nominated for the 2021 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards, held virtually out of Melbourne in December.

The winners will be announced during a week-long social media campaign on Tennis Queensland's channels from November 15-19, with trophies to be handed out at an event at Queensland's Parliament House in December.

The full list of finalists is as follows:

Ashley Cooper Medal Athlete of the Year

Ash Barty

Ajla Tomljanovic

John Millman

Sam Stosur

Wendy Turnbull Medal, Junior Athlete of the Year

Lily Taylor

Tahlia Kokkinis

Hayden Jones

Philip Sekulic

Eddie Machin Junior Regional Athlete of the Year

Lachlan Vickery

Alec Braund

Most Outstanding Player with a Disability

Tim Gould

Archie Graham

Breanna Tunny

Luke Barker

Most Outstanding 30+ Senior

Mike Ford

Kerryn Cyprien

Frank Byrnes

Excellence in Officiating

Geoff Arnell

Eric Pretty

Katie McKellar

Coaching Excellence - Development

Shayne Tabb

Matt Limpus

Jesse Catterall

Coaching Excellence - Performance

Graeme Brimblecombe

Ryan Kebblewhite

Daniel Dobrenov

Coaching Excellence - Club

Chris Novic

Tim Low

Wayne Fielder

Most Outstanding Tournament

2021 Realway Bundaberg Open

2021 Head Qld State Age

Living Choice Mooloolaba Seniors Tournament

Most Outstanding School

Kelvin Grove State College

St Joseph's Catholic Primary - Biloela

Brookfield State School

Sheldon College

Sunshine Coast Grammar School

Queensland Club of the Year

Moura Tennis Association

Redcliffe Tennis Association

Gold Coast Albert Junior Tennis Club

Sunshine Tennis Australia

Tennis For Kids

Gladstone Tennis and Squash Assoc

Beenleigh Tennis Centre

Coolum Tennis Club

Caloundra Tennis Assoc

Regional Shield

Sunshine Coast Region

South Region

Gold Coast Region

Volunteer Achievement Award

Keith Daly

Bev Gwynne

Kevin Davis

Geoffrey E Griffith Lifetime Achievement Award

To be announced

Tennis Queensland CEO Mark Handley says it's wonderful to be celebrating the achievements of the wider tennis community, with great passion and commitment shining through in all nominations this year despite the challenges of COVID-19.

"We have many incredible people in our sport who have gone above and beyond in 2021 and rightly deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated," Handley said.

"From players performing on the world stage to coaches and volunteers ensuring our clubs are open and operating safely for the community during a global pandemic, we've seen the full spectrum of passion and success.

"It is wonderful to be acknowledging all finalists at the Queensland Tennis Awards this year, and we thank everyone in our sport for their role in keeping themselves and the community safe and active in 2021."