World no.1 Ash Barty leads a field of 50 finalists announced for the 2021 Queensland Tennis Awards, recognising the outstanding contribution of the Queensland tennis family during one of the most challenging years in history for sport and the wider community.
The finalists are contesting 14 categories, with the winners of eligible awards to be nominated for the 2021 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards, held virtually out of Melbourne in December.
The winners will be announced during a week-long social media campaign on Tennis Queensland's channels from November 15-19, with trophies to be handed out at an event at Queensland's Parliament House in December.
The full list of finalists is as follows:
Ashley Cooper Medal Athlete of the Year
Ash Barty
Ajla Tomljanovic
John Millman
Sam Stosur
Wendy Turnbull Medal, Junior Athlete of the Year
Lily Taylor
Tahlia Kokkinis
Hayden Jones
Philip Sekulic
Eddie Machin Junior Regional Athlete of the Year
Lachlan Vickery
Alec Braund
Most Outstanding Player with a Disability
Tim Gould
Archie Graham
Breanna Tunny
Luke Barker
Most Outstanding 30+ Senior
Mike Ford
Kerryn Cyprien
Frank Byrnes
Excellence in Officiating
Geoff Arnell
Eric Pretty
Katie McKellar
Coaching Excellence - Development
Shayne Tabb
Matt Limpus
Jesse Catterall
Coaching Excellence - Performance
Graeme Brimblecombe
Ryan Kebblewhite
Daniel Dobrenov
Coaching Excellence - Club
Chris Novic
Tim Low
Wayne Fielder
Most Outstanding Tournament
2021 Realway Bundaberg Open
2021 Head Qld State Age
Living Choice Mooloolaba Seniors Tournament
Most Outstanding School
Kelvin Grove State College
St Joseph's Catholic Primary - Biloela
Brookfield State School
Sheldon College
Sunshine Coast Grammar School
Queensland Club of the Year
Moura Tennis Association
Redcliffe Tennis Association
Gold Coast Albert Junior Tennis Club
Sunshine Tennis Australia
Tennis For Kids
Gladstone Tennis and Squash Assoc
Beenleigh Tennis Centre
Coolum Tennis Club
Caloundra Tennis Assoc
Regional Shield
Sunshine Coast Region
South Region
Gold Coast Region
Volunteer Achievement Award
Keith Daly
Bev Gwynne
Kevin Davis
Geoffrey E Griffith Lifetime Achievement Award
To be announced
Tennis Queensland CEO Mark Handley says it's wonderful to be celebrating the achievements of the wider tennis community, with great passion and commitment shining through in all nominations this year despite the challenges of COVID-19.
"We have many incredible people in our sport who have gone above and beyond in 2021 and rightly deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated," Handley said.
"From players performing on the world stage to coaches and volunteers ensuring our clubs are open and operating safely for the community during a global pandemic, we've seen the full spectrum of passion and success.
"It is wonderful to be acknowledging all finalists at the Queensland Tennis Awards this year, and we thank everyone in our sport for their role in keeping themselves and the community safe and active in 2021."