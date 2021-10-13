Rockhampton is ready

Rockhampton will become the centre of Queensland Tennis this weekend when more than 150 people descend on the city for the JDS State Finals.

The biggest tennis junior development tournament of the year in Queensland returns after a one year hiatus due to restrictions caused by the COVID19 pandemic in 2020.

128 players from 11/u to 17/u age groups will compete in regional teams of 16 for the prestigious Ken Hick and Murray Whitbread Trophy.

Each player plays 5 Best of 2 set matches over 2 thrilling days of competition. The winner of each individual age group will also take home a silver cup.

JDS State Finals Tournament Director, Ken Hick is excited about seeing new tennis stars emerge over the weekend.

"This event has produced many top players over the years including Bernard Tomic. This year's event may be the start of a new superstar," Ken Hick said.

"It is a great participation event and it brings all regions together for a fun and patriotic weekend with team mates supporting each other. It is my favourite event for our developing players."

The Sunshine Coast Regional team will be defending their 2019 title.