Nominate for 2021 Queensland Tennis Awards

Monday 20 September 2021
The successes of the Queensland Tennis community is set to be highlighted at the 2021 Queensland Tennis Awards.

After a one year hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the awards will once again shine the spotlight on outstanding clubs, schools and tournaments in coaching, officiating, playing and volunteering.

Despite the continued uncertainty of lockdowns and restrictions, tennis has flourished in Queensland. Our community has much to be proud of and to celebrate, not least providing a safe source of fun, physical activity, social engagement and respite in most challenging times.

Nominations for the 2021 Queensland Tennis Awards must be submitted by Sunday September 26 in the following categories:


    • Queensland Club of the Year

    • Most Outstanding Tournament

    • Coaching Excellence - Club

    • Coaching Excellence - Performance

    • Coaching Excellence - Talent Development

    • Volunteer Achievement Award

    • Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability

    • Most Outstanding 30+ Senior

    • Excellence in Officiating

    • Most Outstanding School

    • Regional Shield


    Finalists will be announced w/c October 4