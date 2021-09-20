Nominate for 2021 Queensland Tennis Awards

The successes of the Queensland Tennis community is set to be highlighted at the 2021 Queensland Tennis Awards.

After a one year hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the awards will once again shine the spotlight on outstanding clubs, schools and tournaments in coaching, officiating, playing and volunteering.

Despite the continued uncertainty of lockdowns and restrictions, tennis has flourished in Queensland. Our community has much to be proud of and to celebrate, not least providing a safe source of fun, physical activity, social engagement and respite in most challenging times.

Nominations for the 2021 Queensland Tennis Awards must be submitted by Sunday September 26 in the following categories:



Queensland Club of the Year

Most Outstanding Tournament

Coaching Excellence - Club

Coaching Excellence - Performance

Coaching Excellence - Talent Development

Volunteer Achievement Award

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability

Most Outstanding 30+ Senior

Excellence in Officiating

Most Outstanding School

Regional Shield

Finalists will be announced w/c October 4